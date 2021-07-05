 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jordan's dominance on mound sets stage for Florence Post 1 winning 12th straight legion crown
0 Comments

Jordan's dominance on mound sets stage for Florence Post 1 winning 12th straight legion crown

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Resized_20210705014214_IMG_7820.jpeg

Florence Post 1's Robbie Jordan throws his first pitch of Monday's home game against Murrells Inlet at American Legion Field. 

 Scott Chancey

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Post 1 captured its 12th consecutive league crown in American Legion Baseball with Monday's 5-0 win against Murrells Inlet at American Legion Field.

Coach Derick Urquhart's team (20-2 overall, 9-1 in League 2) has won every legion league title since 2009. There was no legion baseball last year because of the pandemic.

Florence's Robbie Jordan set the tone on the mound, striking out 12 batters in 6 1/3 innings. He even had a no-hitter until Murrells Inlet hit a single with two out in the sixth.

A fourth-inning double by Florence's Owen Taylor got Post 1's offense in motion, as he scored when Murrells Inlet committed an error while fielding a Hunter Herlong bunt. After teammate Jacob Adams reached on a fielder's choice, Caleb Rogers kept the momentum going with a bunt single. Then, D.P. Pendergrass singled home Adams' pinch-runner, George Derrick Floyd, to give Florence a 2-0 advantage. Pendergrass finished 3 for 4, and Taylor 2 for 3.

In the sixth, after Florence loaded the bases, Kody Hanna drilled a three-run double to put the game out of reach at 5-0.

WILL BE UPDATED WEDNESDAY WITH QUOTES

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four of the most surprising Olympic gold medal winners

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert