Jordan's dominance on mound sets stage for Florence Post 1 winning12th straight legion crown

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Post 1 captured its 12th consecutive league crown in American Legion Baseball with Monday's 5-0 win against Murrells Inlet at American Legion Field.

Coach Derick Urquhart's team (20-2 overall, 9-1 in League 2) has won every legion league title since 2009. There was no legion baseball last year because of the pandemic.

Florence's Robbie Jordan set the tone on the mound, striking out 12 batters in 6 1/3 innings. He even had a no-hitter until Murrells Inlet hit a single with two out in the sixth.

A fourth-inning double by Florence's Owen Taylor got Post 1's offense in motion, as he scored when Murrells Inlet committed an error while fielding a Hunter Herlong bunt. After teammate Jacob Adams reached on a fielder's choice, Caleb Rogers kept the momentum going with a bunt single. Then, D.P. Pendergrass singled home Adams' pinch-runner, George Derrick Floyd, to give Florence a 2-0 advantage. Pendergrass finished 3 for 4, and Taylor 2 for 3.

In the sixth, after Florence loaded the bases, Kody Hanna drilled a three-run double to put the game out of reach at 5-0.



