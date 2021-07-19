JUNIOR LEGION ROUNDUP: West Florence, Hartsville rally for wins in Game 1

SUMTER, S.C. — West Florence scored seven runs in the top of seventh inning, rallying for a 16-13 win over Sumter in Monday's Game 1 of their best-of-three state junior legion playoff series.

Camp Keels led West Florence, going 5 for 5 with an RBI. Teammate Harrison Brown went 4 for 5 with two RBI.

WF;240;120;7—16;18;3

S;115;204—13;8;3

WP:Brock Crouch(3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K). LP: Landon Gilley (1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 K).

LEADING HITTERS: WF: Camp Keels 5-5,1 RBI; Brock Shelor 2-4; Harrison Brown 4-5, 2 RBI; Tae Herring 1-4, 2 RBI; Coleman Kelly 2-4, 4 RBI; Brock Crouch 1-3,1 RBI; Tucker Kirby 1-4, 1 RBI;Andrew Love 1-3, 1 RBI; Wesley Cox 1-3, 1 RBI.

RECORD: WF: 13-2.

NEXT GAME: West Florence will host Sumter in the SCALB Junior Legion best of three series State Playoffs at 6:30 p.m. today.

Hartsville 9

Camden 6

CAMDEN, S.C. — Hartsville scored five runs in the top of the seventh.