Kaylanna Burroughs earns USATF cross-country All-America honors

Heather then gave her daughter a pep talk she would remember.

“I told her that she has worked hard, and that she was strong, and that she can do everything she sets her mind to,” Heather said.

Because of the pandemic, the national meet’s division race was conducted in two groups, with Burroughs running in the first. With that in mind, Burroughs would not know if she was an All-American, even after completing her run.

“I just had to wait and see where I placed at,” Burroughs said. “The first mile was very difficult. It had lots of hills, and the condition was really windy.”

Then came the final 86/100th of a mile.

“That got even harder because I got really tired because the hills got even higher and it made me really tired,” she said. “I just had to push to the finish.”

So, once Burroughs finished her first mile, she strived to go as fast as she could to assure she had a chance to be All-American.