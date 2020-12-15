Kaylanna Burroughs earns USATF cross-country All-America honors

FLORENCE, S.C. – Kaylanna Burroughs earned USATF All-America honors for cross-country when she was 8.
This year, the 12-year-old wanted to do it again.
And, the Williams Middle School student did just that by placing 20th to earn All-America honors in the 3K (1.86 miles) at 11:52 in the 11-12 age division for this year’s USATF Cross-Country Nationals in Paris, Kentucky.
“It felt really good to do it because it had been a while since the last time I accomplished that,” said Burroughs, who is in the seventh grade and competes on the high school level for Wilson.
At the City Championships, she won the 5K girls’ event for the Tigers, beating South Florence’s Caelin Sloan, who also earned USATF All-America honors in her division this year.
While running for the Tigers, Burroughs is coached by Bennie Morgan. While competing for the Florence Track Club, her coaches are Stacey Severance and Burroughs’ mother, Heather.
And when it got closer to nationals, Heather took control of her daughter’s preparation.
“It’s hard because she always puts me through really hard workouts, but I know they’re there to get me better,” Kaylanna said. “My mom was a competitive runner in high school who still tries to run every day. After the high school season ended, I trained through the Florence Track Club for about a month.”
Heather then gave her daughter a pep talk she would remember.
“I told her that she has worked hard, and that she was strong, and that she can do everything she sets her mind to,” Heather said.
Because of the pandemic, the national meet’s division race was conducted in two groups, with Burroughs running in the first. With that in mind, Burroughs would not know if she was an All-American, even after completing her run.
“I just had to wait and see where I placed at,” Burroughs said. “The first mile was very difficult. It had lots of hills, and the condition was really windy.”
Then came the final 86/100th of a mile.
“That got even harder because I got really tired because the hills got even higher and it made me really tired,” she said. “I just had to push to the finish.”
So, once Burroughs finished her first mile, she strived to go as fast as she could to assure she had a chance to be All-American.
“That was because, again, that was a second wave of runners set to compete after my race, and that made me do everything that I could to go faster,” she said. “Then, during the second race, we were just waiting at the finish, counting people. And when I found out I was All-American, I was really excited and couldn’t stop talking.”
Burroughs, who will turn 13 in May, hopes that is just the start to a promising running career.
“That makes me want to train even harder so I can go even faster, but I have to work even harder,” Burroughs said. “I’ve got lots of goals in front of me.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!