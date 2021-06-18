Kedral Timmons will be West Florence's new girls' basketball coach

FLORENCE, S.C. -- When Florence One Schools announce West Florence's new girls' basketball coach, that person will be Kedral Timmons.
Timmons will replace Kevin Robinson, who had coached the Knight girls the two previous seasons. Robinson is now the West Florence boys' coach, replacing Nate Livesay, who resigned from that position in the spring, after one season.
Timmons' LinkedIn page has "Basketball Coach at West Florence High School" as part of his title. He's also a business education teacher.
According to MaxPreps, one of Timmons' past coaching jobs was boys' basketball coach at Hannah-Pamplico.
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
