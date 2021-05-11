KERRY THARP: NASCAR's throwback weekend a rousing success

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington Raceway’s recently completed NASCAR Throwback Weekend featured smiling and excited race fans; hard charging on-track competition; and chamber of commerce weather. When Martin Truex Jr. took the checkered flag for the Goodyear 400 early Sunday evening to capture his third win of the season and second victory at the Lady in Black, the sun began to set on what was deemed a successful three-day event.
For the first time since 2004, Darlington has two regularly scheduled NASCAR weekends on its calendar. Last week’s Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR featured all three of the sport’s national series and provided fans, teams, drivers, sponsors, broadcast partners and media with the opportunity to take a walk down memory lane and celebrate NASCAR’s rich heritage and tradition at a venue that is equally known for its legendary mystique. There were throwback paint schemes galore. At last count, there were 76 different retro paint schemes across all three national series, providing fans with a smorgasbord of NASCAR memories.
Darlington also incorporated several NASCAR Hall of Famers and Legends into the schedule. Prior to the start of the LiftKits4Less.com 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race last Friday night, former truck series champion and three-time Darlington winner Greg Biffle drove parade laps in a vintage 1976 Ford pickup truck. On Saturday, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. took parade laps in his restored No. 8 Chevrolet Nova that his father twice drove to Victory Lane at Darlington. In advance of the Goodyear 400 on Mother’s Day, NASCAR Hall of Famers Leonard Wood and Bill Elliott drove parade laps in restored race cars. Wood drove the famed No. 21 Ford Mercury that David Pearson, Darlington’s all-time winningest driver won with, while Elliott piloted the No. 9 Ford Thunderbird that he drove during his 1988 NASCAR Cup Series championship season. Additionally, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Inman, who won eight premier series championships as a crew chief, was the official starter and waved the green flag to start Sunday’s race.
Darlington was blessed with fantastic weather the entire weekend, as sunny skies and seasonable temperatures were the norm. Although still following some of the COVID-19 protocols put into place by NASCAR, the Fan Zone and Midway was open for merchandise sales, displays, and performances. While on a smaller scale than years past, it was like a breath of fresh air to see fans enjoying themselves and taking in a lot of the hoopla that surrounds a NASCAR event.
An upbeat enthusiasm seemed to permeate across the track property. There were close to 400 campers in the Petty and Pearson campgrounds and NASCAR allowed us to have more than 40 RV campers in the infield. It was announced last Friday that there will be no capacity limitations for Darlington’s Labor Day event Sept. 4-5. That news was extremely well-received by our fans and we’re hopeful that we’ll also be able to host more infield campers by then.
Sunday was a special day, as the track paid tribute to the mothers that were in attendance. Track staff distributed carnations, courtesy of Flower Basket by Becky of Darlington, to the first 1,000 mothers that went through the gates. The broadcast on FOX Sports 1 featured a special Mother’s Day welcome from Goodyear Chairman Rich Kramer and his wife, Chris, followed by the command to start the engines from several of the mothers and or wives of NASCAR Hall of Famers. Flying over the track throughout the afternoon was the famous Goodyear Blimp, helping give the event an even bigger feel.
Our attention now turns to the Labor Day weekend event, with the Cook Out Southern 500 once again leading off the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs on Sunday, Sept. 5. That race will be preceded by the Sport Clips Haircut VFW 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 4. Tickets are on sale for both races and fans can lock in their seats by visiting www.darlingtonraceway.com or calling 866-459-7223. We’re about 115 days out from those two races, so it’s never too early to get your tickets.
On behalf of Darlington Raceway, I’d like to thank all of our fans that came out last weekend to support our event. This level of support goes a long way in helping Darlington secure two race weekends again in 2022. The track Too Tough To Tame is certainly one of NASCAR’s crown jewels and it was great to see everyone enjoying themselves last weekend. Labor Day will be here before we know it!