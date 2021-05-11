KERRY THARP: NASCAR's throwback weekend a rousing success

Darlington was blessed with fantastic weather the entire weekend, as sunny skies and seasonable temperatures were the norm. Although still following some of the COVID-19 protocols put into place by NASCAR, the Fan Zone and Midway was open for merchandise sales, displays, and performances. While on a smaller scale than years past, it was like a breath of fresh air to see fans enjoying themselves and taking in a lot of the hoopla that surrounds a NASCAR event.

An upbeat enthusiasm seemed to permeate across the track property. There were close to 400 campers in the Petty and Pearson campgrounds and NASCAR allowed us to have more than 40 RV campers in the infield. It was announced last Friday that there will be no capacity limitations for Darlington’s Labor Day event Sept. 4-5. That news was extremely well-received by our fans and we’re hopeful that we’ll also be able to host more infield campers by then.