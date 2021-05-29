Kevin Harvick to honor fallen soldier who saw first NASCAR race at Darlington

“I do the best I can. I try to tell them stories about him,” Marissa said of the twins, who will be 16 in September. “We’ve gone to different events in honor of him. As they’ve grown into young adults, trying to grapple with the idea of, ‘This is my dad, but I didn’t really have a relationship with him.’ They’re just trying to figure out how and why things are the way they are.

“Over time, I’ve pulled back a little bit on telling them stuff, and I try to let it be that they ask me because they’re getting older,” she said. “I think they’ll reflect and think, ‘Well, mom. What about this?’ Or ‘What about that?’ If I just keep feeling them information, they could be like, ‘Well, I don’t really have a relationship with him, Mom.’”

Meanwhile, the latest movement to tell LeRoy’s story and keep his memory alive is this Memorial Day Weekend’s Coca-Cola 600, which takes place Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with two-time Southern 500 champion Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 Ford windshield donning the name: “SSG Alexander.”