Kevin Harvick to honor fallen soldier who saw first NASCAR race at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Marissa Alexander has a treasure trove of memories for her 15-year-old twins.
Photos, videos. Oh, the stories she could tell.
Remember when she fell in love with that class-clown, LeRoy, while in high school, in Virginia? Or the journey the two shared after getting married in 1999 and building their futures in the Army?
They wanted distinguished military careers. They wanted a family.
They wanted it all.
LeRoy had found his calling at Fort Bragg as a staff sergeant and Green Beret in the Special Forces. Meanwhile, Marissa was rising through the ranks after graduating from Howard University on an ROTC scholarship.
As if things couldn’t get any better, their dreams of a family were finally coming true, as in-vitro fertilization was going to bring them children x’s 2. Those twins, Avery LeRoy and Alaya Leigh, were going to have a staff sergeant for a father and a captain (and future Major) for a mother.
The twins’ arrival would complete their world.
But on June 3, 2005, another arrival would shatter Marissa’s world – that of two uniformed officers knocking at her door.
“‘Ma’am, can we please come in?’” the two uniformed officers pleaded to Marissa.
“No!” Marissa shouted, five months pregnant
But still, there they were, the two uniformed officers waiting to inform Marissa that LeRoy was killed in Afghanistan when a bomb exploded near their vehicle during Operation Enduring Freedom.
“I just felt like if they came into the house, that makes it real. If they just stay outside, it’s not real.” Marissa said. “I can prevent this from actually happening, or being true.”
But it was true, and Marissa’s friend had finally persuaded her to let the officers in – one a notifying officer and the other a chaplain.
While hearing the news about her husband, the enormity of it all made Marissa pass out.
“After hearing, ‘Ma’am, we regret to inform you …’ the next thing I remember was I was on the ground in front of the refrigerator, five months pregnant and as big as a house,” she said. “I don’t remember how I got there. I don’t remember any words.”
A future was then ahead, devastatingly different from what she had at first envisioned.
Now came a funeral. A burial at Arlington National Cemetery.
All of this while Marissa was trying to preserve the health of the twins while dealing with side-splitting grief.
“I still had to give myself shots of hormones to keep the pregnancy healthy on my own,” Marissa said. “I do remember going to the obstetrician and requesting something to help me, and she prescribed me Prozac. But I didn’t think that was a good idea. And then, I developed an acute case of anxiety, and my parents came that night to be with me. It was just so challenging. But the kids were developing fine, so I was so thankful for that.”
Avery and Alaya were born healthy on Sept. 28, 2005, with rotating family members in the delivery room, as well as a photo of LeRoy. Avery was the first, born 4 pounds, 15 ounces at 9:11 a.m. at Fort Bragg’s Womack Army Medical Center.
“They had given me an IV just in case there were any complications and there would have to be a caesarian,” Marissa said. “Avery came out on the third push. But Alaya was like, “Oh, I’ve got all this real estate now, so I’m just going to stay here.”
Thirty-seven minutes later, Alaya was born.
“They wanted to give me a caesarian, but I said, ‘I had pushed out one baby already. You’re not going to cut me now to get this baby out!’ So, we kept on working, and she finally came out,” Marissa said.
As Avery and Alaya grow older, they only know their late father through those photos, videos and stories.
“I do the best I can. I try to tell them stories about him,” Marissa said of the twins, who will be 16 in September. “We’ve gone to different events in honor of him. As they’ve grown into young adults, trying to grapple with the idea of, ‘This is my dad, but I didn’t really have a relationship with him.’ They’re just trying to figure out how and why things are the way they are.
“Over time, I’ve pulled back a little bit on telling them stuff, and I try to let it be that they ask me because they’re getting older,” she said. “I think they’ll reflect and think, ‘Well, mom. What about this?’ Or ‘What about that?’ If I just keep feeling them information, they could be like, ‘Well, I don’t really have a relationship with him, Mom.’”
Meanwhile, the latest movement to tell LeRoy’s story and keep his memory alive is this Memorial Day Weekend’s Coca-Cola 600, which takes place Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with two-time Southern 500 champion Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 Ford windshield donning the name: “SSG Alexander.”
“There isn’t any sport that honors the military any better than NASCAR,” said Harvick, who won the NASCAR Cup points crown in 2014. “I know a lot of sports do a lot of things for our military, but when you roll into this particular weekend with the Coke 600 and you are a part of the celebration and remembrance for all the things that have happened with our military, to see the support that NASCAR and everybody in our garage gives the military, especially on this particular weekend, is something that gives you goosebumps. We are honored to carry the name of Staff Sgt. Alexander on our car this weekend.”
It’s also fitting that the defending Southern 500 champion Harvick don Alexander’s name on his car, because Alexander’s first visit to a NASCAR Cup race was at none other than Darlington Raceway for the 2002 Southern 500 that Jeff Gordon won.
While on a previous deployment in Kosovo, LeRoy became enthralled with video games that also included NASCAR while playing with his friend and fellow soldier, Justin Schreppel.
“I then made him watch ‘Days of Thunder’ and the 2002 Daytona 500,” Schreppel said with a laugh. “We returned to the United States in May, and I mentioned the 2002 Southern 500, and with LeRoy, four of us (Schreppel, Alexander, and a couple of other friends) went to the race. It was a big rain delay, but LeRoy was thrilled to be there, and nothing was going to break his spirit, especially something like the rain. We spent all day, and when he finally had a couple of cheap beers, the track dried, the fans came out of the tree line and it was GO time!”
Curiosity then got the best of Alexander, as he wanted to feel the power of the cars as they blasted by.
“Eventually, I watched LeRoy as his hat would get blown off with ease,” Schreppel said. “But he loved every second of it, and that produced a smile and laugh that not many of us had seen up close.”
Schreppel, meanwhile, soon went through the process of re-enlisting. Although he did the official paperwork at Fort Bragg, he was able to choose the site of his ceremony. In 2003, his re-enlistment was held on a non-race day at the now-closed Rockingham Speedway at its Victory Lane. LeRoy and Marissa were also there, in full dress, like Schreppel.
“We went from strangers to friends in a matter of a month,” Schreppel said, sharing his memories of LeRoy. He retired from the Army in 2012 after a 22-year career. “(LeRoy) represented the idea of, ‘Laugh, have fun and work hard.’ Kosovo and the Army brought us together, with watching a NASCAR race as the catalyst. He could have easily said, “He was the version of a person that is between a friend and a brother. I loved him more than both and was saddened to lose him more than my own family.”
Alexander’s legacy also lives through his military honors: The Army Achievement Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the NCO Professional Development Ribbon, the Army Service Ribbon, the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Parachutist Badge, the Air Assault Badge, and the Special Forces Tab. He was also posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the Purple Heart, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the Afghanistan Campaign Medal.
But to Marissa Alexander, LeRoy will be way more than just a name on a NASCAR windshield – or tombstone in Arlington National Cemetery. That’s why she’s thankful for moments like these, where more people will learn about LeRoy through races like the one today.
“Every day is a day of remembrance for me,” said Marissa, who is stationed in South Korea. Friday would have marked 22 years of her marriage to LeRoy.
Looking ahead, Marissa returns with her twins to the United States for good this Tuesday. On Wednesday, which will have been 16 years since LeRoy’s death, she and her family will visit his grave at Arlington National.
After a short time with family, Marissa and her twins will then re-locate to Fort Sam Houston in Texas, where she has one more year of service left until her retirement.
Alaya is as excited as ever to learn how to drive.
“She’s definitely got a love for speed like her father had,” Marissa said, laughing. “And my Avery looks just like LeRoy. He looks exactly like him.”
LeRoy Edward Alexander’s memory will live on. The photos, videos and stories – and NASCAR races like today − will make sure of that.
“It’s the honor of it,” Marissa said. “He died for his country.”