Kevin Robinson to coach West Florence boys

FLORENCE, S.C. – Kevin Robinson won’t have to go far for his next coaching job.

After coaching the West Florence girls the previous two seasons, he is taking over the Knight boys this coming school year.

“I’m super excited,” said Robinson, an assistant coach on the Wilson boys’ back-to-back lower-state championship teams from 2017 to 2019 under then-Tiger coach Derrick McQueen. “I feel we have a very talented team that can compete with anybody in the area, in the region. I want us to get to work and compete, and things will take off from there.”

Robinson replaces Nate Livesay, who resigned as the Knight boys’ coach earlier this spring.

Robinson has an advantage taking over the West Florence boys since he often got to watch them compete on his off nights this past season, and after his girls’ team’s games in 2019-20.

“This is absolutely an advantage because you’re not going into anything new,” Robinson said. “You know exactly what position you’re going into to, you know what kids you’re getting, and you know what they can and cannot do. By me sitting back the past couple of years and also watching the boys play, I’m licking my chops to coach them. I’m ready.”