Knights have experience at key positions

Terry McKithen, meanwhile, returns at running back after rushing for 1,393 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.

“Terry has gained about 15 pounds in the offseason, and in a good way,” Jenerette said. “He looks really good and strong. He really wasn’t strong last year. We had some fourth-and-1’s, and he didn’t get them. And running backs have to get that. And, I think Terry will get those this year.”

Florence Christian transfer Marshall Brown could also be a factor in the backfield.

“I like (Brown) a lot,” Jenerette said. “He’s been fantastic with his attitude, and he’s going to play and push Terry. He’s going to play somewhere.”

Snyder, meanwhile, returns at tight end after making 27 catches last year for 296 yards and two scores.

“(Snyder) has been one of our guys forever. It seems like me and him went to kindergarten together. He’s been here for forever, and he’s a playmaker for us,” Jenerette said. “And, Pate Marlowe could also be a factor. We could move them around and put people in a bind.”

At receiver, Quantrell Pickens returns at receiver.