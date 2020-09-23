Knights have experience at key positions

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence football coach Jody Jenerette enters his third year as the Knights’ coach, and some of his players have been key performers since them.
“There’s a bunch who played in that huge (2018) playoff win against Fort Dorchester and made a lot of big plays that night,” Jenerette recalled.
Among them are Nyke Johnson, Greg Jones, Dylan Snyder, George Derrick Floyd, Ti'kyse Miller and Semaj Johnson.
“I think they know what to expect,” Jenerette said. "They can show the next wave of kids how to do what needs to be done. We’re still lacking that true, true leadership aspect. But we’re close.”
Offense
George Derrick Floyd will be the Knights’ quarterback.
“George is just a tough guy and is a great leader,” Jenerette said. "Not having him also on defense will hurt, but we’ve got to have him on offense to go. I’ve been super happy with him this summer.”
Even after Floyd broke his jaw playing baseball.
“Anytime you know someone and he broke his jaw in two places, and he has surgery and comes back a week later and takes reps, and he’s had his mouth wired shut for two weeks, if I was a teammate and I saw that, I’d say I’ve got to pick up MY game a little bit,” Jenerette said.
Terry McKithen, meanwhile, returns at running back after rushing for 1,393 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.
“Terry has gained about 15 pounds in the offseason, and in a good way,” Jenerette said. “He looks really good and strong. He really wasn’t strong last year. We had some fourth-and-1’s, and he didn’t get them. And running backs have to get that. And, I think Terry will get those this year.”
Florence Christian transfer Marshall Brown could also be a factor in the backfield.
“I like (Brown) a lot,” Jenerette said. “He’s been fantastic with his attitude, and he’s going to play and push Terry. He’s going to play somewhere.”
Snyder, meanwhile, returns at tight end after making 27 catches last year for 296 yards and two scores.
“(Snyder) has been one of our guys forever. It seems like me and him went to kindergarten together. He’s been here for forever, and he’s a playmaker for us,” Jenerette said. “And, Pate Marlowe could also be a factor. We could move them around and put people in a bind.”
At receiver, Quantrell Pickens returns at receiver.
“He knows the offense,” Jenerette said. “He was supposed to be a JV guy all the way last year. We had no idea he would become a varsity standout come crunch time. We also moved Stephen Smalls from defensive back to receiver, and Avion McBride surely looks the part of a receiver at 6-5, 6-6.”
At the offensive line, the Knights lost all of their starters except for center Sebastian Harding.
“But I feel like we upgraded at every spot we lost. We got longer kids, more athletic and bigger kids,” Jenerette said. “There are a lot of question marks there, but if those question marks turn into exclamation marks, we can be really good up front.”
Defense
Semaj Johnson will anchor the Knight’s defensive line after making 52 tackles and six sacks last season.
“Honestly, he’s going to be the heart and soul of the team, along with George,” Jenerette said. “What they say and do, the others buy in. He’s 240 pounds right now and is carrying it well. He can play on Saturdays and play really well on Saturdays.”
Charles Barnes returns at linebacker, and D.J. Williams also can be key at that position.
Virginia Tech commit Nyke Johnson returns in the secondary and is projected to play corner at West Florence.
“I also think he’ll be a cornerback at the next level,” Jenerette said. “We’ve got to get him near the football.”
Greg Jones also returns in the secondary after missing last regular season because of a preseason injury.
Special teams
Sophomore Sam Spence is expected to handle all three phases.
“Sam can be as good as he wants to be,” Jenerette said. “He’s only a sophomore. I know he can be great. He ain’t Michael Hayes yet, but he’s got a chance to be really good.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!