Knights' Hayes signs with Coker

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence track’s Michaela Hayes signed to continue her career at Coker University.

Hayes, one of four winners of the Neville Files Memorial Scholarship, is expected to compete for the Cobras in the 400 and 4x400.

“I really liked the coach,” Hayes said. “I really enjoyed meeting him and talking to him. From watching his style of coaching during practice, I love the way he runs things over there.”

Hayes then talked about winning the Files scholarship.

“It’s very special,” she said. “I applied for a lot of scholarships, but that was one I really wanted to get. I worked hard on that essay, and it meant a lot to receive that award.”

Hayes didn’t practice here signature. She was focused on other important things.

“I did not practice my signature; I practiced my speech,” she said, laughing. “I practiced my speech, but I didn’t practice my signature. I probably should have.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.