Knights' Shaw signs with Brewton-Parker

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence soccer’s Drew Shaw signed to play at Brewton-Parker, an NAIA college in Georgia.

“I really like the atmosphere there, and the soccer team is very good, which is a plus,” Shaw said. “The coaches are extremely friendly and helped me through the process and answered any questions I had.”

Shaw talked about the team’s success under the Billy Andrews era.

“Coach Andrews was the one who put me on varsity, and he has great tactics and took us to the third round of the playoffs this year,” he said. “We had a great season and great memories.”

And of course, Shaw was ready to sign the scholarship.

“I’ve been practicing my signature since I was little,” Shaw said. “I always wanted to have a cool signature. I felt if I was going to be a successful athlete, I wanted to have a cool signature.”

Drew Shaw

Shaw
Prep Sports Writer

A 12-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 9 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

