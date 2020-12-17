Ky'Heim Bethea's grandmother has grand impression on him

MARION, S.C. — Marion linebacker Ky’Heim Bethea doesn’t even have to ask his grandmother if she’ll be at tonight’s SCHSL Class 2A state championship game against Abbeville.
As she does for all other games, she removes all doubt by telling him, “See you tonight.”
Betty Wright has especially been there since Bethea was in the third grade and moved in with her.
It was in Wright’s house where Bethea was encouraged to play football.
It was in Wright’s house where Bethea found purpose — on and off the field.
And it’s in Wright’s house where Bethea thrives as a starter who has led the Swamp Foxes in tackles for the second consecutive year with an eight-game total of 61 — two more than his teammate, T.J. Sanders, a University of South Carolina commit.
“She has treated me as one of her own sons,” Bethea said. “She does a lot for me and I try to show my love and appreciation for her every time I get. She had a birthday in October, and I took her to the Florence Outback and got her balloons.”
That first year living with his grandmother also opened the door to Bethea's football career. That can be attributed to his uncle, also living there at the time, who got tired of him staying in the house all the time and persuaded to join the rec football team, for which that uncle was an assistant coach.
Things did not necessarily go as planned, as Bethea started crying and wanted to quit after the first time he was tackled in practice.
“After practice, my uncle was like, ‘You’re not going to quit,’” Bethea recalled. “He said just to take it day by day.”
As for what Bethea’s grandmother said? She also told him to never quit what he started.
“Don’t quit when you’ve got a chance to possibly lead one day,” Bethea recalled her saying.
Bethea slowly, but surely, improved and was able to deliver a few hard tackles, himself. Embracing his teammates celebrating around him when he could make the big hit, he fell in love with the sport as a defensive end.
“The second year I played, I came in with higher expectations,” Bethea said. “There were people around me saying, ‘He’s going to be good when he gets older,’ and that really motivated me, more.”
It was in high school, however, where Bethea himself started to believe that and took his practices and game performances to the next level.
During Bethea’s sophomore season, while Bethea made plays at defensive end because of his knack for getting to the quarterback, he eyed switching to linebacker because he thought he could see the field better.
It was during Randall State’s first year as coach in 2019, when simple words of encouragement sparked Bethea.
“He doesn’t go into detail a lot. He’ll tell you something, and we’ll know what to do from there,” Bethea said. “He says if you’re on defense, and you hit somebody, we’ll win the game. But he also talks about heart, saying if we do this and this, we’ll take the game.”
State also has plenty of good things to say about Bethea.
“He was kind of like me when I played at Lake City, I was under-rated, and I thought he was also under-rated,” State recalled. “He’s such a humble kid, he leads by example. He’s quite a player, to lead our team in tackles the past two years. He’s such a wonderful talent; it’s a blessing to have him on the team.”
Heart and talent can take a player a long way. But the heart of Bethea’s grandmother took him 10-fold.
“I’ve kind of thought about what would have happened if I had not moved in with my grandmother. I probably would have started playing football, but not as early as I did,” said Bethea, who also has 176 yards rushing and three touchdowns this season in Marion’s WildFox set. “She goes to every game. She’s just missed one game in my career, and that’s because of back surgery.
“I know she’ll support me, no matter what,” he added. “I want to play well (tonight) for her and go out with a state championship. She’s been there every step of the way.”
