Ky'Heim Bethea's grandmother has grand impression on him

It was during Randall State’s first year as coach in 2019, when simple words of encouragement sparked Bethea.

“He doesn’t go into detail a lot. He’ll tell you something, and we’ll know what to do from there,” Bethea said. “He says if you’re on defense, and you hit somebody, we’ll win the game. But he also talks about heart, saying if we do this and this, we’ll take the game.”

State also has plenty of good things to say about Bethea.

“He was kind of like me when I played at Lake City, I was under-rated, and I thought he was also under-rated,” State recalled. “He’s such a humble kid, he leads by example. He’s quite a player, to lead our team in tackles the past two years. He’s such a wonderful talent; it’s a blessing to have him on the team.”

Heart and talent can take a player a long way. But the heart of Bethea’s grandmother took him 10-fold.

“I’ve kind of thought about what would have happened if I had not moved in with my grandmother. I probably would have started playing football, but not as early as I did,” said Bethea, who also has 176 yards rushing and three touchdowns this season in Marion’s WildFox set. “She goes to every game. She’s just missed one game in my career, and that’s because of back surgery.

“I know she’ll support me, no matter what,” he added. “I want to play well (tonight) for her and go out with a state championship. She’s been there every step of the way.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.