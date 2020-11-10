Lake City offensive coordinator Ed Brogdon embraces lessons from serving in Marines

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Ed Brogdon can laugh about it now, that 1987 game he was an East Carolina freshman defensive back trying to cover Miami’s Michael Irvin.

Yes, THAT Michael Irvin, the future Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer.

“Even while we were playing, Michael Irvin was talking. He was talking from the time the play started at the line of scrimmage until either you tackled him or he scored,” Brogdon recalled while laughing. “I tackled him one time, and he said, ‘It’s OK, young buck. It’s going to get better. You’re going to get beat! But it’s going to get better.”

As a freshman out of East Clarendon High School, Brogdon was indeed holding his own. Although the Hurricanes won that Oct. 31, 1987 game by the score of 41-3, Brogdon maintained his status as one of the Pirates’ up-and-coming stars. That was, until he suffered a torn, right MCL in 1988 against another future Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders, and the Florida State Seminoles.

Brogdon also missed the 1989 season because of that injury, but he played another season in 1990. Although a potential chance to play in the NFL was in his sights, that 1988 injury dashed those hopes.