Lake City pitcher Trey Bright strikes out 17 Wilson batters in the Panthers' 15-1 win

FLORENCE, S.C. – Lake City’s offense was a hit. Panthers pitcher Trey Bright made sure Wilson’s wasn’t.

Bright, a USC Lancaster signee, faced 23 Tiger batters and struck out 17 of them during the Panthers’ 15-1 win Wednesday night. That improved the Panthers’ record to 7-2, their best since the 2017 season when they won region and district.

It was the kind of performance Lake City coach Matt Apicella had been waiting for.

“Trey was as sharp tonight as I had seen him in his career,” Apicella said. “He kind of struggled this year on the mound after signing, kind of pressing a little bit. But tonight, he was throwing all four pitches; he was in the zone, and 17 punch-outs are pretty impressive.”

Like any coach with the pitcher, there was a pregame talk.

“I told him to quit chasing strikeouts, which I guess he didn’t listen to,” Apicella said. “He pitched to contact and got back in his groove. He had a lot more finesse instead of chasing that velocity, and he did a great job.”

After inducing a popout on his first batter, Bright struck out his next four. He had six strikeouts after three innings.

“(Bright) is pretty good,” Wilson coach Chipper Smith said. “We faced him a couple of times throughout his high school career. I don’t know if it was the pitch, but he threw a lot of strikes. He filled up the zone. Just hats off to him.”

Wilson was unable to make the adjustment Smith wanted his Tigers to make at the plate.

“Our guys needed to learn how to make the adjustment of hitting the outside pitch,” Smith said. “He never once came inside. I think he missed the spot a couple of times. But he kept going outside and expanding that zone. And, we’ve got to expand with him and make that adjustment at the plate.”

The Panthers, on the other hand, led 3-1 after three innings and added 12 more during the final three. Lake City's C.J. Barr finished 4 for 4 with two doubles and three RBI. Teammate Shamontae Burgess went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBI. Taevin Herring finished 3 for 4 with a double and RBI, and Blayne Edwards was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI.

Jase McKnight went 2 for 4 with two RBI, and Mykel Croker went 2 for 5 with two RBI of his own.

Chris Peterson’s RBI double in the second accounted for the Tigers’ lone run.

“We’ve got a lot of growing to do,” Smith said. “We’re pretty young, which is a good thing, but a bad thing too. We’re going to take our lumps. But making adjustments game in and game out, that’ll really help us focus on getting more wins.”

WINNING PITCHER: Trey Bright (7IP, 3H, 1R , 1ER, 17K. 1BB). LOSING PITCHER: Chris Peterson (6IP, 18 H, 11R, 11 ER, 1K, 2BB).

LEADING HITTERS: LC: Shamontae Burgess 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI; Octavion McKnight 1-1, 1 RBI; Markeis Hudson 2-4; Taevin Herring 3-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Jase McKnight 2-4, 2 RBI; C.J. Barr 4-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Justyce Graham 1-4, 1 RBI; Blayne Edwards 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Mykel Croker 2-5, 2 RBI. W: Peterson 1-1, 2B, 1 RBI; Deuce Perry 1-2, 2B.

