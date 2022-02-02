Lake City QB Cam‘Ron Butler signs with North Greenville

Butler was the Panthers’ starting quarterback for the 2021 season. He completed 36 of 73 passes for 601 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed the ball 56 times for 387 and a touchdown. The Crusaders plan to use Butler as a wide receiver or in the defensive secondary.

“I am proud of Cam‘Ron Butler for the way he handled himself as the starting quarterback this year,” Lake City coach Ronnie Baker said. “Through the tough times, Cam continued to work hard at developing his skills and he never caved under the pressures that comes with being a starting QB.” Baker added. “It is those qualities that caught the eye of North Greenville University, who saw a player with great athletic ability and the heart of a lion.”