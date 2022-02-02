 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake City QB Cam‘Ron Butler signs with North Greenville
0 Comments

Lake City QB Cam‘Ron Butler signs with North Greenville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Lake City quarterback Cam‘Ron Butler signed with North Greenville.

Butler was the Panthers’ starting quarterback for the 2021 season. He completed 36 of 73 passes for 601 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed the ball 56 times for 387 and a touchdown. The Crusaders plan to use Butler as a wide receiver or in the defensive secondary.

“I am proud of Cam‘Ron Butler for the way he handled himself as the starting quarterback this year,” Lake City coach Ronnie Baker said. “Through the tough times, Cam continued to work hard at developing his skills and he never caved under the pressures that comes with being a starting QB.” Baker added. “It is those qualities that caught the eye of North Greenville University, who saw a player with great athletic ability and the heart of a lion.”

Cam‘Ron-Butler.jpg

Butler
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Washington Football Team is now officially the Washington Commanders

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert