Lake City runner Skipper wins program's first cross-country race

LAKE CITY, S.C. − Demaray Skipper saw track in his future.
Cross-country was –figuratively – miles away.
But as he attempted to switch from in-person school to virtual, Skipper discovered it wasn’t too late to join the Panthers’ cross-country team.
“I was told there was a meet that day, and then I got in touch with the coach (Josh Jennings), and he told me when the next practice was,” Skipper said. “So, I came out and had a pretty good time running in practice.”
While Skipper’s first love of running involved track season, that was canceled for the most part last spring because of the pandemic. And, admittedly, Skipper relaxed his training regimen during the time since.
That was, until he embarked on cross country.
“It was definitely a late-bloomer thing with the training for this,” Skipper said. “I didn’t do much training at all during the summer – especially the second half. But after I was told I could be really good at it, I said, ‘I might as well give this a shot.’”
Skipper’s return to training paid off, as he won the recent Region 6-3A meet with a personal-best time of 19 minutes at Historic Camden Park. It was the second-fastest time in school history, and he is the first Lake City cross-country runner to win an official race in the program’s five-year history.
Skipper is just a sophomore.
“Demaray has a high ceiling and a bright future,” Jennings said of Skipper, whose five-kilometer time at the season’s start was 20:12. “This was his first year running cross-country, so he is definitely still trying to learn how to pace the 5K race (3.1 miles). We are really excited about his potential and look forward to watching him continue to grow these next two years.”
Panther teammate Irvin Fajardo was the region runner-up and all-region at 19:04. And another Lake City runner, Jerrion Flowers (20:14), was also all-region.
As for the team competition, Lake City was runner-up, losing by three points to Camden.
While runners are allowed to wear pace watches during official high school races, what makes Skipper’s win all the more impressive is that he doesn’t have one.
“I just go with the flow. I sometimes count between each time my feet hit the ground, and I keep up with how close someone is to me. That’s one way I pace myself,” he said. “Then, if someone’s in front of me, I usually try to stick with him.”
That obviously has worked.
Now, Skipper is back to preparing for hopefully a full track season, in which he competed last spring in the 4x800, 4x400 and the mile.
“Running cross-country does make me feel like I can drop my mile time below the five-minute mark,” Skipper said. “Right now, my best time is 5:01.”
Time definitely appears to be on Skipper’s side.
Titans compete
in state meet
Trinity Collegiate's Brook Brumfield placed 19th at the SCISA Class 3A meet at 17:47. Teammate Jack Banner was 28th (18:31). In the girls' meet, Kate Coker was 51st at 23:38.
And from Marlboro Academy's girls in the Class A meet, the Dragons' Claire Carmichael was seventh at 21:12.70.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE RESULTS
BOYS
19. Brook Brumfield (17:47); 28. Jack Banner (18:31), 38. Pearce Scott (18:58); 41. Ray Winegard (19:21); 42. Reid Saunders (19:23); 45. Sully Epps (19:31); 51. Julian Duncan (19:54).
GIRLS
51. Kate Coker (23:38); 62. Bryce Christian (26.36); 64. Anna Claire Epps (26:43); 67. Liza Commander (29:06); 68. Kat Glassman (29:53); 71. Kaylee Wooten (31:23).
