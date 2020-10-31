Lake City runner Skipper wins program's first cross-country race

Skipper is just a sophomore.

“Demaray has a high ceiling and a bright future,” Jennings said of Skipper, whose five-kilometer time at the season’s start was 20:12. “This was his first year running cross-country, so he is definitely still trying to learn how to pace the 5K race (3.1 miles). We are really excited about his potential and look forward to watching him continue to grow these next two years.”

Panther teammate Irvin Fajardo was the region runner-up and all-region at 19:04. And another Lake City runner, Jerrion Flowers (20:14), was also all-region.

As for the team competition, Lake City was runner-up, losing by three points to Camden.

While runners are allowed to wear pace watches during official high school races, what makes Skipper’s win all the more impressive is that he doesn’t have one.

“I just go with the flow. I sometimes count between each time my feet hit the ground, and I keep up with how close someone is to me. That’s one way I pace myself,” he said. “Then, if someone’s in front of me, I usually try to stick with him.”

That obviously has worked.