Lake City sophomore football star Amare Adams offered by USC, Florida State

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Lake City sophomore defensive end Amare Adams is popular on the college football recruiting scene.

At 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds, it’s hard not to notice him.

With an athleticism that enabled him to record four sacks last fall, major colleges have taken notice. So much so, the University of South Carolina and Florida State have already offered him football scholarships.

“It’s unbelievable,” Adams said.

Earlier this summer, Adams was offered at a USC football camp by Jimmy Lindsey, the Gamecocks’ defensive line coach.

“I was excited,” Adams said. “I’m just trying to do my best in the weight room and on the field and in the classroom. I want to be the best. But at the same time, I also want our whole team to be the best.”

And recently, the three-time national champion Seminoles offered Adams over the phone.

“They called (Lake City football coach Ronnie Baker) and then me to offer me,” Adams said. “I was shocked to get that offer.”

It goes to show Adams’ recruiting profile is growing. He began playing football when he was 3.

“I like the physicality in the sport,” Adams said. “Being able to get to the quarterback and put pressure on him makes me feel like I’m the man on the field.”

Adams’ offers don’t surprise Baker at all.

“He’s fortunate to receive the offers, and we’re fortunate to have him on our team,” Baker said. “He has the measurables to begin with. He had a good freshman year, and it’s a blessing to have him come to Lake City. With him also being a three-sport guy (also a baseball and basketball star), that proves just how athletic he is. He’s a good, hardworking kid.”

Adams, meanwhile, prefers to simply look ahead to the upcoming football season.

“I’ve just got to stay humble and keep working hard in the classroom,” he said.