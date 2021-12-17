 Skip to main content
Lake City to 2A, Lamar football to lower state in SCHSL's proposed realignment
High Schools

Lake City to 2A, Lamar football to lower state in SCHSL's proposed realignment

FLORENCE, S.C. – Lamar’s football team is back in lower state. After occasionally being listed in an upper-state region only for football, the Silver Foxes will get to spend at least the next two seasons with all its sports in Region 6-A and lower state.

This, according to the South Carolina High School League's proposed realignment for the 2022-24 school years. In January, schools can appeal this.

Lamar football coach Chad Wilkes said he is neutral whether his team plays in upper or lower state. The previous two seasons, his team lost in the upper-state final to eventual state champion, Southside Christian.

“We’ve got challenges on both sides, with Southside Christian being in the upper state. There also could be a lot more depth in the lower state now,” Wilkes said. “Hopefully, it will help with travel expenses, which is a good thing. I’m sure a lot of our teams will be glad their travel on Tuesday and Thursday nights will be more manageable.”

This puts Lake View and Lamar in the same region.

“We’re definitely excited to play Lake View every year,” Wilkes said. “It’ll be difficult, but fun.”

Lake City, meanwhile, will drop from 3A to 2A for the first time since 2012.

"We had heard some rumblings it’s a possibility. Lake City has been a pivot school not only with size but geography,” said Matt Apicella, Lake City’s athletic director and baseball coach. “We’re in between on size and geography. It’s not shocking. We thought it would be either 3A or 2A.”

Similar to Wilkes’ thoughts, Apicella appears fine wherever.

“It really doesn’t matter to us,” Apicella said. “There are great teams around here in 2A and 3A. There’s great competition across the board no matter how it went. There’s no easy path in the Pee Dee, and we look forward to competing.”

Region 6-4A will remain the same, with the following schools: Darlington, Hartsville, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, South Florence, West Florence and Wilson.

Latta, meanwhile, dropped from 2A to 1A.

SCOTT CHANCEY'S MEMORABLE STORIES FROM 2021

+1 
5d4ed05184714.jpg

Wilkes
+1 
5c890e509432a.jpg

Apicella

PROPOSED SCHSL CLASSIFICATIONS FOR 2022-24

Region 6-4A: Darlington, Hartsville, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, South Florence, West Florence, Wilson.

Region 6-3A: Camden, Crestwood, Lakewood, Manning, Marlboro County.

Region 7-3A: Aynor, Dillon, Georgetown, Loris, Waccamaw.

Region 5-2A: Andrew Jackson, Buford, Central, Cheraw, Chesterfield, North Central, York Prep (doesn’t play football)

Region 8-2A: Andrews, Kingstree, Lake City, Lee Central, Marion, Mullins.

Region 3-A: Region 3: CA Johnson, GSSM (no football), Great Falls, Lewisville, McBee, Riverwalk (no football), Whitmire, Midlands Stem (no football, at-large)

Region 5-A: Carvers Bay, CE Murray, East Clarendon, Hemingway, Johnsonville, Scott’s Branch.

Region 6-A: Green Sea Floyds, Hannah-Pamplico, Lamar, Lake View, Latta.

Tags

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

