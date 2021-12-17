Lake City to 2A, Lamar football to lower state in SCHSL's proposed realignment

FLORENCE, S.C. – Lamar’s football team is back in lower state. After occasionally being listed in an upper-state region only for football, the Silver Foxes will get to spend at least the next two seasons with all its sports in Region 6-A and lower state.

This, according to the South Carolina High School League's proposed realignment for the 2022-24 school years. In January, schools can appeal this.

Lamar football coach Chad Wilkes said he is neutral whether his team plays in upper or lower state. The previous two seasons, his team lost in the upper-state final to eventual state champion, Southside Christian.

“We’ve got challenges on both sides, with Southside Christian being in the upper state. There also could be a lot more depth in the lower state now,” Wilkes said. “Hopefully, it will help with travel expenses, which is a good thing. I’m sure a lot of our teams will be glad their travel on Tuesday and Thursday nights will be more manageable.”

This puts Lake View and Lamar in the same region.

“We’re definitely excited to play Lake View every year,” Wilkes said. “It’ll be difficult, but fun.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}