LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Kenjae Burgess passed and rushed for touchdowns, leading Lake City to a 20-7 win over Laurence Manning on Friday.

The Panthers' Desmond Cockfield broke the 7-7 score with a 49-yard interception return.

Laurence Manning, however, struck first with a Brandon King 19-yard touchdown pass from Tyler June.

Lake City improves to 1-0 and will host West Florence at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Swamp Cats fall to 0-1 and will host Pinewood Prep at 7:30 p.m. Friday.