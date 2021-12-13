Lake City's Bright signs to play baseball at USC-Lancaster

A five-year varsity player, Bright was named the Region 6-3A player of the year and SCBCA all-state as a junior after hitting .458 with 15 stolen bases and posting a 2.68 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 29 innings on the mound.

“After visiting USC Lancaster and meeting with (USCL baseball coach Nick Calhoun), I knew this was the spot for me. I would like to thank my mom, Misty, and stepdad, Sterlin, for always supporting and pushing me to this day,” said Bright. “I would also like to thank my family and friends, and all of the coaches I had an opportunity playing for: (Lake City baseball coach Matt Apicella, assistant Jamison Estep, Michael Clark) and especially the late coach, Brannon Rose. It wouldn’t have been possible without y’all.”