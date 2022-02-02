 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake City's Christopher Barr signs to play football at North Greenville
Lake City's Christopher Barr signs to play football at North Greenville

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Lake City's Christopher Barr signed to play football at North Greenville.

Barr is a three-year starter at wide receiver for the Panthers. As a junior, Barr had 24 receptions for 300 yards and two touchdowns in the six-game season. As a senior, he finished with 16 receptions for 304 yards and a touchdown in the seven-game season

“Christopher has worked very hard in the classroom and on the field to put himself in this position,” Panthers coach Ronnie Baker said. “Christopher is among the hardest working players we have in our football program and is ranked in the top ten among the 2022 Class of Graduates at Lake City High School.”

Barr
