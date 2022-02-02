 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake City's Cleadieus Alston signs to play football at University of Charleston
0 Comments

Lake City's Cleadieus Alston signs to play football at University of Charleston

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Lake City running back Cleadieus Alston signed with the University of Charleston (W.Va.).

A two-year starter, he is a two-time All-Region Selection. As a junior, he 76 rushed for 589 yards and four touchdowns on 76 carries. Alston also recorded 17 receptions for 184 yards and two touchdown in a six-game, COVID-shortened season. He followed up in his senior season with 96 carries for 660 yards and five rushing touchdowns in addition to 12 receptions for 186 yards seven-game, COVID-shortened season.

“Cleadieus has elite speed, he has clocked sub 4.4 sec. 40 yard dashes at the Florida State University Football Camp and the South Carolina Shrine Bowl Combine this past summer,” Lake City coach Ronnie Baker said. “These performances and his ability to make big plays on offense have opened up this opportunity for Cleadieus.”

alston.jpg

Alston
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Washington Football Team is now officially the Washington Commanders

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert