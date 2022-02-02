Lake City's Cleadieus Alston signs to play football at University of Charleston

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Lake City running back Cleadieus Alston signed with the University of Charleston (W.Va.).
A two-year starter, he is a two-time All-Region Selection. As a junior, he 76 rushed for 589 yards and four touchdowns on 76 carries. Alston also recorded 17 receptions for 184 yards and two touchdown in a six-game, COVID-shortened season. He followed up in his senior season with 96 carries for 660 yards and five rushing touchdowns in addition to 12 receptions for 186 yards seven-game, COVID-shortened season.
“Cleadieus has elite speed, he has clocked sub 4.4 sec. 40 yard dashes at the Florida State University Football Camp and the South Carolina Shrine Bowl Combine this past summer,” Lake City coach Ronnie Baker said. “These performances and his ability to make big plays on offense have opened up this opportunity for Cleadieus.”