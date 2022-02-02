Lake City's Cleadieus Alston signs to play football at University of Charleston

A two-year starter, he is a two-time All-Region Selection. As a junior, he 76 rushed for 589 yards and four touchdowns on 76 carries. Alston also recorded 17 receptions for 184 yards and two touchdown in a six-game, COVID-shortened season. He followed up in his senior season with 96 carries for 660 yards and five rushing touchdowns in addition to 12 receptions for 186 yards seven-game, COVID-shortened season.