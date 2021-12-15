Lake City's Ja'Maurion Franklin signs to continue his football career at East Carolina

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Lake City’s Ja’Maurion Franklin will take his talent of terrorizing quarterbacks to the next level, signing a national letter of intent with East Carolina on Wednesday.

In seven games this season, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound defensive end recorded 59 tackles, including five for loss. He also had three sacks, a blocked punt and interception, and broke up three passes.

Franklin, who is the first Lake City football player to sign with an FBS program since Devaris Brunson also inked with the Pirates in 2013, is relishing the moment.

“A lot of things go through my mind when I hear I’m the first to sign with an FBS program in a while,” Franklin said. “It makes me feel like I’ve achieved a lot, although I’ve still got a lot of room I can grow.”

The chance to sign football scholarships in December was not always there. With that in mind, Franklin is happy to effectively end his recruiting.

“It’s a lot of relief because I didn’t want anything bad to happen,” Franklin said. “I just wanted to sign and ensure that I’ll get to continue to grow there as a player and as a person.”