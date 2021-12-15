Lake City's Ja'Maurion Franklin signs to continue his football career at East Carolina

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Lake City’s Ja’Maurion Franklin will take his talent of terrorizing quarterbacks to the next level, signing a national letter of intent with East Carolina on Wednesday.
In seven games this season, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound defensive end recorded 59 tackles, including five for loss. He also had three sacks, a blocked punt and interception, and broke up three passes.
Franklin, who is the first Lake City football player to sign with an FBS program since Devaris Brunson also inked with the Pirates in 2013, is relishing the moment.
“A lot of things go through my mind when I hear I’m the first to sign with an FBS program in a while,” Franklin said. “It makes me feel like I’ve achieved a lot, although I’ve still got a lot of room I can grow.”
The chance to sign football scholarships in December was not always there. With that in mind, Franklin is happy to effectively end his recruiting.
“It’s a lot of relief because I didn’t want anything bad to happen,” Franklin said. “I just wanted to sign and ensure that I’ll get to continue to grow there as a player and as a person.”
Franklin’s decision to sign with East Carolina was easy.
“I love the community, there. Everybody in the community is all about East Carolina,” Franklin said. “And, the coaches there liked me because I like getting after the quarterback. It’s fun to get to the quarterback. Quarterback is the highest profile position on the field, so it always feels good to hit the quarterback.”
Franklin also credited his experience at Lake City as one that prepares him for the future because of how he was pushed in the weight room and classroom.
“The sky’s the limit for Ja’Maurion,” Panthers coach Ronnie Baker said. “I feel like he hasn’t even played his best ball, yet. If he goes there and is focused and has a great mindset, he can go in and help, immediately.”