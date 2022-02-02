Lake City's Shamontae Burgess signs to play football at S.C. State

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Shamontae Burgess signed with South Carolina State University. He chose South Carolina State University over Fayetteville State, Georgia Military, Limestone and Presbyterian.

A four-year starter at wide receiver, Burgess is a four-time All-Region selection. As a junior, he totaled 31 receptions for 484 yards and four touchdown. Burgess also played in the secondary and recorded 22 tackles, five interceptions and seven pass break ups in six games.

As a senior, he started at both the running back and wide out positions. Burgess rushed 43 times for 488 yards and five rushing touchdowns and pulled in 22 receptions for 207 yards.

Burgess also was the Panthers’ leading punt returner with 16 returns for a 12.6 average and a 52 yard punt return touchdown in seven games.

“Shamontae has worked very hard to achieve his goal of playing Division I football,” Lake City coach Ronnie Baker said. “He has been a captain since I arrived three years ago. The Bulldogs are getting an exceptional student athlete.”