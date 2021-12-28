 Skip to main content
Lake View girls beat Hartsville in Pepsi Carolina Classic
Lake View girls beat Hartsville in Pepsi Carolina Classic

35th Pepsi Carolina Classic

Tianna Hamilton (14) defends an attempted shot by Brook Mitchell during the Hartsville Red Foxes vs. the Lake View Wild Gators girls basketball game at the 35th Pepsi Carolina Classic on December 28, 2021 in Florence, South Carolina

 DAVID YEAZELL Photos/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Lake View's girls led 14-3 after the first quarter and never looked back, winning 53-39 over Hartsville in Tuesday's first round of the Pepsi Carolina Classic at South Florence High School.

"We started out slow, but we always want to start fast," said Wild Gators coach Larry Inman, whose team improved to 9-1. "If I can get them turned up to go fast and compete as hard as they can, that's what I try to do."

The Wild Gators will play West Florence for the tournament championship at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at South Florence. And in the consolation final, at 4 p.m. Wednesday at South, Hartsville will play Dillon.

On Tuesday, Lake View's Jaleya Ford had eight points by halftime and finished with 15. During that pivotal first quarter, Sa'Nyah Williams and Janiyah Waters helped Ford with the early point output by contributing four each.

But after Hartsville got within 34-27 in the second half, thanks to Kindan Dawson's 19 points (five 3-pointers) and Tatiana Fisher's 14, Lake View found it within itself to pull back away.

Tianna Hamilton also finished in double figures for the Wild Gators with 10.

LV;14;13;11;15--53

H;3;12;14;10--39

LAKE VIEW (53)

Jaleya Ford 15, Page 5, Williams 7, Tianna Hamilton 10, Waters 5, McNeil 9, Mace 2.

HARTSVILLE (39)

Kindan Dawson 19, Tatiana Fisher 14, Kind 6

