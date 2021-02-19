Lake View girls win third straight region crow, want more

LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s region titles are adding up, now at three in a row.
Undefeated with practically the same roster that made a run to the 2019 Class A, lower-state final, coach Larry Inman’s Wild Gators (11-0 overall, 9-0 Region 5-A) host Bethune-Bowman at 6 p.m. Tuesday in this year’s first round of state. The winner advances to play East Clarendon or Military Magnet.
Although lower- and upper-state finals sites are not neutral this year, and the state finals are March 3-6 at the USC Aiken Convocation Center, changes in scenery for state championships aren’t these Wild Gators’ concern.
It’s simply about getting there, wherever that is.
After Inman was asked about his team’s key to success, his answer was a name: Ja’Niyah Waters, who is averaging 16.1 points, 5.5. rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.7 steals per game.
“She’s a big part of our team,” Inman said of the junior. “She’s a team captain, and is the coach on the floor. She makes sure everyone is at practice, focused and ready to go. She takes care of all that without me saying anything.”
Waters is the niece of NFL All-Pro honoree Darius Leonard and Super Bowl champion Anthony Waters.
“Ja’Niyah added some height through working out in the offseason,” Inman said. “On top of that, she makes very good decisions on the floor and controls the tempo. She and her teammates are even looking at game film right now. She’s also added weight through working out, and has improved a lot on the defensive end.”
There are no seniors in Lake View’s starting lineup. Joining Waters on the floor at tip-off are junior Zandaisia McNeil (6.6 points, 4.3 rebounds per game), sophomore Sa'nyah Williams (5.9 points), along with freshmen Gwendasia Page (10.6, 8.2) and Jaleya Ford (eight points, 4.1 rebounds).
After Lake View lost 63-54 in last year’s lower-state semifinals against Military Magnet, Inman thinks his program learned enough valuable lessons to to help this time around.
“We’re going to be more focused this year and a little bit better than we were last year,” Inman said. “Last year, we made some mistakes in that game that cost us the win. We missed some free throws, and it came down to a call. But either way, we should have made the free throws. If we would have made the free throws, we would have won that game.”
On Tuesday, against Bethune-Bowman, Inman thinks factors like that will be the difference this time around.
“We’ve got to attack the basket hard and score on that first time,” Inman said. “And, also, make free throws.”