Lake View girls win third straight region crow, want more

LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s region titles are adding up, now at three in a row.

Undefeated with practically the same roster that made a run to the 2019 Class A, lower-state final, coach Larry Inman’s Wild Gators (11-0 overall, 9-0 Region 5-A) host Bethune-Bowman at 6 p.m. Tuesday in this year’s first round of state. The winner advances to play East Clarendon or Military Magnet.

Although lower- and upper-state finals sites are not neutral this year, and the state finals are March 3-6 at the USC Aiken Convocation Center, changes in scenery for state championships aren’t these Wild Gators’ concern.

It’s simply about getting there, wherever that is.

After Inman was asked about his team’s key to success, his answer was a name: Ja’Niyah Waters, who is averaging 16.1 points, 5.5. rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.7 steals per game.

“She’s a big part of our team,” Inman said of the junior. “She’s a team captain, and is the coach on the floor. She makes sure everyone is at practice, focused and ready to go. She takes care of all that without me saying anything.”

Waters is the niece of NFL All-Pro honoree Darius Leonard and Super Bowl champion Anthony Waters.