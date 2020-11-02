Lake View one win away from state final

LAKE VIEW, S.C. – Lake View’s roadblock on its state championship quest the past couple of years was Branchville in the Class A lower-state final.

But after finally getting past the Yellow Jackets last week in the lower-state semifinal, a victory today at Bamberg-Ehrhardt would send the program to its first state final under coach Bill Spivey.

“This is the first year I really felt like we had a chance to play (Branchville) well, based on the athletes we have,” said Spivey, whose team is 8-5.

After losing 25-23 in the first set of that match, Lake View closed it out with wins of 25-20, 25-13, 25-4.

“I was so impressed with that,” Spivey said. “They’ve grown a lot.”

Growth is the central theme for this young group of Wild Gators, none of whom is a senior. But youth is no signal of growing pains.

“They flat out played some volleyball against Branchville. I don’t think luck had anything to do with it,” Spivey said. “We feel like we can repeat that performance. We feel we can play with those types of teams. Our players just need to go out and just play volleyball like they have been and play the way they’re capable of playing.”