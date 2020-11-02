Lake View one win away from state final

LAKE VIEW, S.C. – Lake View’s roadblock on its state championship quest the past couple of years was Branchville in the Class A lower-state final.
But after finally getting past the Yellow Jackets last week in the lower-state semifinal, a victory today at Bamberg-Ehrhardt would send the program to its first state final under coach Bill Spivey.
“This is the first year I really felt like we had a chance to play (Branchville) well, based on the athletes we have,” said Spivey, whose team is 8-5.
After losing 25-23 in the first set of that match, Lake View closed it out with wins of 25-20, 25-13, 25-4.
“I was so impressed with that,” Spivey said. “They’ve grown a lot.”
Growth is the central theme for this young group of Wild Gators, none of whom is a senior. But youth is no signal of growing pains.
“They flat out played some volleyball against Branchville. I don’t think luck had anything to do with it,” Spivey said. “We feel like we can repeat that performance. We feel we can play with those types of teams. Our players just need to go out and just play volleyball like they have been and play the way they’re capable of playing.”
Two players who were all-state last year, Spivey Evans and Zandasia McNeil, have once again been driving forces in this year’s success. But then, Spivey threw in the names of other contributors like Rebecca Cox, Emma King, Raven Locklear, Tianna Hamilton and Baylee Miller.
To make it this far, it indeed takes a team effort.
And despite Lake View’s youth, it’s easy for Spivey to find the key to this year’s success.
“I’ve had these players since they were in the seventh grade,” Spivey said. “And another key, from the Branchville match, is was us winning the first set in last year’s lower-state final although we eventually lost that match. In the times before that we played them, we got swept. Winning that first set last year gave us confidence.”
If Lake View wins today, it would play the winner of the Southside Christian-Dixie match at 2 p.m. Saturday at Columbia's Dreher High School.
