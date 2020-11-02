 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake View one win away from state final
0 comments
SCHSL Class A Lower-State Final

Lake View one win away from state final

{{featured_button_text}}
lake view volleyball group photo_2020.jpg

Lake View's volleyball team is one win away from the SCHSL Class A final. Pictured in the front, from left: Baylee Miller, Spivey Evans, Maddy Evans and Baxleigh Arnette. Middle row: Morgan Capps, Emma King and Raven Locklear. Top row: Zandasia McNeil, Tianna Hamilton, Kianna Hamilton and Rebecca Cox.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

LAKE VIEW, S.C. – Lake View’s roadblock on its state championship quest the past couple of years was Branchville in the Class A lower-state final.

But after finally getting past the Yellow Jackets last week in the lower-state semifinal, a victory today at Bamberg-Ehrhardt would send the program to its first state final under coach Bill Spivey.

“This is the first year I really felt like we had a chance to play (Branchville) well, based on the athletes we have,” said Spivey, whose team is 8-5.

After losing 25-23 in the first set of that match, Lake View closed it out with wins of 25-20, 25-13, 25-4.

“I was so impressed with that,” Spivey said. “They’ve grown a lot.”

Growth is the central theme for this young group of Wild Gators, none of whom is a senior. But youth is no signal of growing pains.

“They flat out played some volleyball against Branchville. I don’t think luck had anything to do with it,” Spivey said. “We feel like we can repeat that performance. We feel we can play with those types of teams. Our players just need to go out and just play volleyball like they have been and play the way they’re capable of playing.”

Two players who were all-state last year, Spivey Evans and Zandasia McNeil, have once again been driving forces in this year’s success. But then, Spivey threw in the names of other contributors like Rebecca Cox, Emma King, Raven Locklear, Tianna Hamilton and Baylee Miller.

To make it this far, it indeed takes a team effort.

And despite Lake View’s youth, it’s easy for Spivey to find the key to this year’s success.

“I’ve had these players since they were in the seventh grade,” Spivey said. “And another key, from the Branchville match, is was us winning the first set in last year’s lower-state final although we eventually lost that match. In the times before that we played them, we got swept. Winning that first set last year gave us confidence.”

If Lake View wins today, it would play the winner of the Southside Christian-Dixie match at 2 p.m. Saturday at Columbia's Dreher High School.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott recently authored his first book,"70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." In college, Scott played on a tennis scholarship,

Related to this story

Most Popular

+19
Marion cruises to 34-0 win over rival Mullins
High School

Marion cruises to 34-0 win over rival Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. – Coach Williams and the Mullins Auctioneers only played once in the last month due a COVID-19 quarantine. They had to shake off the rust against their rival Marion Swamp Foxes in a rare Monday night football clash. The results were another scoreless four quarters of football. Marion physically dominated Mullins for a lopsided 34-0 victory in the 13th Annual Anderson Brothers Bank Tobacco Bowl game. The Swamp Foxes (3-1) claim the Region 7-2A title with the win.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert