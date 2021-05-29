Lake View wins lower state title to set up rematch with Dixie

MANNING, S.C. – The Lake View High softball team has no seniors on its roster, and the group is comprised of many underclassmen filling key roles.
Coach Brandy Huggins admits that the youth is evident often in practice, but once the Wild Gators step between the white lines, they tend to play beyond their years.
She’s hoping that trend continues for at least one more week after a 7-4 victory Saturday over Bamberg-Ehrhardt in the third and decisive game of the 1A lower state final at Manning High.
“It feels really good,” Lake View starting pitcher Raven Locklear said. “We’ve battled really hard to get where we are this season, and we just have to keep fighting.”
Lake View will get a rematch of sorts for the state championship, as it will travel to Dixie High on Tuesday for the opening game at a yet to be announced time. The two teams also played in the last state championship series in 2019, with the Hornets earning the title after taking Game 3.
There was no state championship in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve just got to come back to work and get our bats back ready for Dixie,” Huggins said. “We’re at certain points aggressive with the bats – we don’t like to take a lot of pitches, and sometimes we do. ...
“Hopefully we can put it all together for next week.”
Saturday’s game saw a little bit of both as the Wild Gators hitters were patient early on as Bamberg-Ehrhardt starter Riley Johnson walked three of the first six batters she faced. In between, Locklear came through with a two-run hit and Hollie Scott drove in another with an RBI groundout as Lake View jumped to a 3-0 lead.
That was all for Johnson, as she was replaced by Marin Moody the rest of the way. But the Gators got to her in the second with a sacrifice fly from Scott and an RBI single from Becca Cox as Lake View increased its lead to 5-0.
Meanwhile Locklear picked up where she left off in Game 2. After shutting out the Red Raiders on Wednesday, she allowed just one unearned run on one hit through the first five innings Saturday. Locklear also struck out six and walked one in the process.
By that time, the Gators had increased their lead to 7-1, thanks to an RBI single from Locklear in the fourth and a solo homer by Baxleigh Arnette in the fifth. The extra cushion proved vital as Bamberg-Ehrhardt finally put something together in the sixth thanks to two walks and a miscommunication on a grounder to first.
That loaded the bases with one out, and the Red Raiders were able to score three times thanks to a groundout and back-to-back singles from Moody and Tamiya Toomer.
“I just had to fight through it and find a way to throw strikes,” Locklear said. “I knew the defense was behind me and would back me up.”
That was certainly the case in the seventh as the game ended on a spectacular double play. Lake View center fielder Baylee Miller tracked down a sinking liner for the second out with a great grab, then made the heads-up throw to first to double-off Bamberg’s Elaney Sanders and end the game.
“They didn’t let (that bad inning) dictate the game like we did Monday,” Huggins said. “They kept battling, got out of it and battled that last inning. Big play by our center fielder with that catch and doubling off (their runner).
“That was a very big play.”
Arnette went 4 for 4 to lead Lake View with a homer, two doubles and three runs scored. Locklear had two hits and drove in three while Emma King tripled in the fourth and scored three times.