Lake View wins lower state title to set up rematch with Dixie

Saturday’s game saw a little bit of both as the Wild Gators hitters were patient early on as Bamberg-Ehrhardt starter Riley Johnson walked three of the first six batters she faced. In between, Locklear came through with a two-run hit and Hollie Scott drove in another with an RBI groundout as Lake View jumped to a 3-0 lead.

That was all for Johnson, as she was replaced by Marin Moody the rest of the way. But the Gators got to her in the second with a sacrifice fly from Scott and an RBI single from Becca Cox as Lake View increased its lead to 5-0.

Meanwhile Locklear picked up where she left off in Game 2. After shutting out the Red Raiders on Wednesday, she allowed just one unearned run on one hit through the first five innings Saturday. Locklear also struck out six and walked one in the process.

By that time, the Gators had increased their lead to 7-1, thanks to an RBI single from Locklear in the fourth and a solo homer by Baxleigh Arnette in the fifth. The extra cushion proved vital as Bamberg-Ehrhardt finally put something together in the sixth thanks to two walks and a miscommunication on a grounder to first.