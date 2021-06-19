Lake View's Brandy Huggins is Morning News Softball Coach of the Year

LAKE VIEW, S.C. – There were growing pains, as Brandy Huggins knew there would be with a team comprised almost exclusively of underclassmen.
And after each one – after each game when the Lake View High softball team’s youth showed, Huggins and her staff went back to basics.
“Being so young…sometimes when you make a mistake, you take it harder,” the Wild Gators coach said. “…We went day by day this year, and the coaches and all the girls really bought into that and I’m really proud of the way they responded throughout the year.”
That steadying guidance and commitment to fundamentals was needed as LVHS was still dealing with inexperience across the board after the 2020 season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But through it all, Lake View met whatever challenge came before it as the team performed well beyond it years en route to capturing the SCHSL Class 1A state championship.
For that, Huggins has been named the Morning News Softball Coach of the Year.
The 2019 Wild Gators saw their season come to an end in Game 3 of the state championship series that season, and Huggins was looking forward to some of the younger members of the team gaining even more experience the next year.
That didn’t happen, and LVHS came into 2021 still lacking experience in key areas.
“Our plan in 2020 was getting some of our younger players time in the outfield where we had made some changes,” Huggins said. “Then we graduated our first and third basemen, so that was even more changes. So we just weren’t sure if we were going to be able to put it all together and work it out.”
But the Wild Gators did – going 25-5 overall and capturing the Region 5-A title with a 10-0 mark to earn a coveted spot in the state playoffs. LVHS did not have much time to get its feet wet as region play began the second week of the season.
Huggins credits her assistants James Huggins and Angie King for helping get the team prepared in a short amount of time.
“Just getting the reps every day, and not overthrowing their arms and doing footwork drills on defense and hitting off tees – they both took their time with them and it was a big help to be able to split it up and it really benefited the girls,” Huggins said.
She also marveled at her team’s ability to bounce back from rough games or even innings. Lake View was leading the district championship against East Clarendon in the top of the seventh when a couple miscues allowed the Wolverines to take the lead.
However, the Wild Gators rallied themselves for a walk-off victory and a berth in the 1A lower state final against Bamberg-Ehrhardt.
Miscues in the opening game of that series put Lake View on the brink of elimination, but Huggins and her staff were able to slow things down and point the ship in the right direction once more.
LVHS didn’t lose again – sweeping both remaining games from the Red Raiders and topping Dixie for the state title.
“I think (the loss) brought a little bit of reality, but we told them, ‘Listen, we’re in a two out of three series. We might be down, but we’re not out and we’re going to come back tomorrow and go back to fundamentals.’
“That’s what we did – we didn’t try to reinvent anything, we just went back to basic tee work for our batters and some footwork drills for our infielders. It fell into place the next day.”