Lake View's Brandy Huggins is Morning News Softball Coach of the Year

That didn’t happen, and LVHS came into 2021 still lacking experience in key areas.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our plan in 2020 was getting some of our younger players time in the outfield where we had made some changes,” Huggins said. “Then we graduated our first and third basemen, so that was even more changes. So we just weren’t sure if we were going to be able to put it all together and work it out.”

But the Wild Gators did – going 25-5 overall and capturing the Region 5-A title with a 10-0 mark to earn a coveted spot in the state playoffs. LVHS did not have much time to get its feet wet as region play began the second week of the season.

Huggins credits her assistants James Huggins and Angie King for helping get the team prepared in a short amount of time.

“Just getting the reps every day, and not overthrowing their arms and doing footwork drills on defense and hitting off tees – they both took their time with them and it was a big help to be able to split it up and it really benefited the girls,” Huggins said.

She also marveled at her team’s ability to bounce back from rough games or even innings. Lake View was leading the district championship against East Clarendon in the top of the seventh when a couple miscues allowed the Wolverines to take the lead.