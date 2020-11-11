Lake View's Noah Carter signs with College of Charleston to play baseball

LAKE VIEW, S.C. – Noah Carter was on the fast track to baseball success when he was 3, hitting off the pitching machine.
“A lot of people don’t believe that when I tell them, but my mom has that on video,” the Lake View catcher said, laughing.
Carter’s trend in baseball simply went up from there. On Wednesday, that went to yet another level when he signed a national letter of intent to play at the College of Charleston.
Just as Carter practiced from an early age, he even practiced his scholarship signature this past week – over and over again.
“I’d sit through class and I’d just practice my signature. I filled up a couple of pieces of paper doing it, no doubt,” he said.
There is potential Carter can be picked in the Major League Baseball draft (he played the past couple of falls with the Kansas City Royals’ scout team.
“I’d go if the money’s right,” Carter said.
But where Carter is money right now is at playing catcher and utilizing a dual threat of being just as much a base-running threat as he is at hitting.
“I like playing a position like catcher, because you get to touch the ball on every play,” Carter said. “I love being involved on every play.”
And when he’s on the base path, Carter keeps striving to break the stereotype of catchers.
“I can kind of run as a catcher. Most catchers aren’t too fast,” Carter said. “I want to be that guy on base when that one run is needed to win the game. I want to be that guy.”
Carter comes from a baseball family. It was while his older brother, current Francis Marion baseball player Jon-Mitchell Carter, was spending the day hitting in their backyard that made Noah want to try the sport.
“It’s very cool to have my mom and dad looking forward to watching both me and my brother play college baseball,” Noah said. “I’m pretty sure that was my dad’s dream.”
Carter’s dream of playing college baseball was deemed possible even before he started high school at Dillon. Carter, who transferred to Lake View last year, talked about his break-through moment his eighth-grade year.
“I was playing in a showcase at Charleston Southern, and (current Bucs coach) George Schaefer came and talked to me and said if I kept progressing by the ninth grade, I’d probably have a college offer.”
But the two main schools Carter considered were CofC and South Carolina. After he announced his commitment to the Cougars two years ago, he never wavered.
“I loved it from the git-go,” Carter said. “They were definitely one of the top schools that recruited me. (head coach) Chad Holbrook and (associate head coach) Kevin Nichols made my visit there feel like home. I could see myself loving it there for the next four years.”
After not getting to play much last spring with Lake View because of the pandemic canceling most of last season, Carter said he was fortunate to still have a way to play when Florence Post 1 joined the South Carolina American League after the pandemic also canceled American Legion ball in the state.
“That was very important to me, as I was going into an important fall as far as the draft,” Carter said. “I wanted to be ready for the fall, and I was actually shocked with myself that I had a pretty decent summer, considering how little I got to play in the spring.”
Now, Carter has the spring baseball season to look forward to with the Wild Gators – and at least a collegiate career after that.
“I couldn’t thank my family enough,” Carter said. “They’ve sacrificed so many weekends from the time I was 6 or 7 until now, traveling up and down the East Coast playing ball. It’s really great to see how things have turned out.”
