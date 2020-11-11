Lake View's Noah Carter signs with College of Charleston to play baseball

“I loved it from the git-go,” Carter said. “They were definitely one of the top schools that recruited me. (head coach) Chad Holbrook and (associate head coach) Kevin Nichols made my visit there feel like home. I could see myself loving it there for the next four years.”

After not getting to play much last spring with Lake View because of the pandemic canceling most of last season, Carter said he was fortunate to still have a way to play when Florence Post 1 joined the South Carolina American League after the pandemic also canceled American Legion ball in the state.

“That was very important to me, as I was going into an important fall as far as the draft,” Carter said. “I wanted to be ready for the fall, and I was actually shocked with myself that I had a pretty decent summer, considering how little I got to play in the spring.”

Now, Carter has the spring baseball season to look forward to with the Wild Gators – and at least a collegiate career after that.

“I couldn’t thank my family enough,” Carter said. “They’ve sacrificed so many weekends from the time I was 6 or 7 until now, traveling up and down the East Coast playing ball. It’s really great to see how things have turned out.”

