Lamar banking on speed

LAMAR, S.C. − Lamar’s string of reaching four consecutive state championship games ended in 2019.
But second-year Silver Foxes coach Chad Wilkes likes what he sees with his team heading into this season.
“I really love our speed now,” Wilkes said. “Last year, we were the exact opposite, when we had plenty of size. We were pretty much bigger than everybody we played, except for Wagener-Salley. But this year, we have a lot of young and skilled players. Pretty much everybody is back. And the kids who didn’t play varsity last year and are on our team bring in a lot of that speed.”
Offense
Tyler McManus makes the transition from part-time quarterback to Lamar’s full-time signal-caller.
“He had to start the region championship game last season against McBee and threw two touchdown passes,” Wilkes said. “We knew coming into the year he is going to be the leader in the clubhouse. He has also done a better job of throwing the football and tightening up on his fundamentals. He’s grasping the offense really well. He’s learning from the guys, and the guys are believing in him.”
He will definitely be a contrast to last year’s starter, Cam Galloway, who was just as much of a threat – if not a bigger threat – to run the ball.
Rashad Johnson and JiaQuell James are two key running backs returning.
“Rashad is very patient. He’s going to run some zone-read things this year,” Wilkes said. “Now, JiaQuell is a very dynamic athlete. He can run, and he can cut. He definitely can make you miss. They feed off each other well, and that can be huge for our team.”
On the offensive line, Anthony Walton – a Coastal Carolina commit at 6-foot-4, 300 pounds – will return.
“He’s developed his fundamentals by a ton,” Wilkes said. “This year, he has worked really hard and has done the stuff to get better on his own. He’s definitely the guy we’ll go to on our offensive line, for sure.”
Defense
Lamar is more in a rebuilding mode on this end, with Kenneth Powers as the Silver Foxes’ only returning starter in the trenches.
At linebacker, Zack Bailey is the lone returner at that position. This year, he’ll be middle linebacker.
“He’s just an extraordinarily smart player,” Wilkes said. “He’s the prototypical middle linebacker. He gets everybody in the right spot and makes everybody line up correctly. He’s a veteran who knows how to plug the holes in the run game.”
Patrick Anderson, meanwhile, returns in the secondary.
“Last year, he only played four games and led the Pee Dee in interceptions through four games,” Wilkes said. “He’s just one of the most special kids I’ve ever been around. He’s probably our best linebacker, our best inside linebacker, our best cornerback, best safety, which is where he’ll play this year, at the safety position.”
Special teams
Wilkes said Derrick Higgins could handle all three phases.
“We didn’t kick extra points or anything last year,” Wilkes said. “But Derrick is capable of kicking touchbacks, which can be big.”
