Lamar banking on speed

LAMAR, S.C. − Lamar’s string of reaching four consecutive state championship games ended in 2019.

But second-year Silver Foxes coach Chad Wilkes likes what he sees with his team heading into this season.

“I really love our speed now,” Wilkes said. “Last year, we were the exact opposite, when we had plenty of size. We were pretty much bigger than everybody we played, except for Wagener-Salley. But this year, we have a lot of young and skilled players. Pretty much everybody is back. And the kids who didn’t play varsity last year and are on our team bring in a lot of that speed.”

Offense

Tyler McManus makes the transition from part-time quarterback to Lamar’s full-time signal-caller.

“He had to start the region championship game last season against McBee and threw two touchdown passes,” Wilkes said. “We knew coming into the year he is going to be the leader in the clubhouse. He has also done a better job of throwing the football and tightening up on his fundamentals. He’s grasping the offense really well. He’s learning from the guys, and the guys are believing in him.”