Lamar legend Don Poole dies

LAMAR, S.C. − Don Poole, the legendary Lamar High School coach/athletic director and namesake of the Silver Foxes' football stadium (Donald R. Poole Stadium), died Friday night.

"We ask that our fans pray for the Poole family as they celebrate the life of Big Daddy!," Lamar football's Twitter account posted today. "He represents what Lamar football is all about and we hope to honor his legacy in his stadium this season!"

Poole coached for 50 years, 45 of them at Lamar. A North Carolina native, Poole was the Silver Foxes’ baseball coach from 1968-70, football coach from ’76-79 and basketball coach from ’72-76 and ’80-99. He was also Lamar’s athletic director from 1978-99.

Post-retirement, Poole coached at Lamar from 2000-07 and at Darlington from 2008-10 before returning to the Silver Foxes. Poole not only was an assistant on three Lamar state football championship teams coached by J.R. Boyd (2002-04), he also experienced winning state under then-football coach Corey Fountain.

"Coach Poole was an icon, a great teacher and a great guy," Boyd said. "The kids always loved him; he was a super Christian guy. If he got upset, it was probably for saying something like, 'Hot (dang).'

"The kids always enjoyed him," he added. "And he spoke to everybody; he knew everybody. He never forgot a name. I can't remember people's names now, but he never forgot anybody."

Boyd even learned a valuable coaching lesson from Poole when he served as Boyd's defensive line coach.

"He played them all on the field, making them get better through experience," Boyd said. "He would say, 'You've got to know when to play them and trust them.' That certainly helped me down the road."

Boyd said the motivation to name the stadium in Poole's honor was because "he was at the stadium all the time."

After Boyd was asked about Poole's legacy, he had a quick answer.

"He was the best teacher at Lamar; he was the icon at Lamar High School," Boyd said. "Everybody knew coach Poole. When his son (Alan) told me when his father had to go into the nursing home a week ago, he felt comfortable about it because he had either taught or coached all of the people that work there."