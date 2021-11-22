Lamar one win away from Class A state football final

LAMAR, S.C. – Looking at last year’s SCHSL Class A upper-state final against eventual state champion, Southside Christian, it’s hard for Lamar coach Chad Wilkes not to think, “If we could have done this; if we could have done that.”

His Silver Foxes led Southside Christian on the road at halftime of last year’s contest before losing 17-6. The Sabres, meanwhile, have not lost since the 2019 upper-state semifinal -- in 2A.

There is nothing Wilkes wants more than for that winning streak to end on the Silver Foxes’ home field.

“Everybody is excited,” Wilkes said. “There is a lot of excitement and confidence on our team. It’s always special to be practicing on Thanksgiving, and playing the next day. Everybody is looking forward to that – especially the seniors who get one more game at home.”

And, while Lamar (9-3) will be at home, the Silver Foxes know more what to expect from Southside Christian (12-0).

“I think it’s going to be a good matchup; we’re not scared of anybody,” Wilkes said. “We’ll line up and see what happens. We’ve had a tough road in the playoffs this year, and I think that makes us more battle tested.”