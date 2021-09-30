Lamar to host Dillon in clash of state football powers

LAMAR, S.C. – Dillon and Lamar have combined to win 12 state championships in the past 20 years. Although they’re in different classes, they share the same goal: Adding another ring to their athletic jewelry boxes.
Dillon, which won its seven state crowns since 2008 under then-coach Jackie Hayes, are now under Kelvin Roller, the offensive coordinator in the Wildcats’ previous five championship runs (2012-15, ’17). And Lamar, which won its five state crowns since 2002 under J.R. Boyd (2002-04) and Corey Fountain (2015, ’17), are now coached by Chad Wilkes, who coached the Silver Foxes to last year’s Class A upper-state final.
At 7:30 p.m. today, on the Silver Foxes’ home field, they’ll face off in a regular-season game for the first time.
“Both programs have a lot of tradition; they’re used to winning, and Lamar probably has put out as many NFL players as any other school in the state of South Carolina, regardless of classification,” said Roller, whose team is 2-0. Last week’s win over Aynor marked the second consecutive week Dillon got to play. “We thought this would be a good matchup for our kids. We especially didn’t want to sit out a week after sitting out for several weeks and finally being able to play two weeks in a row.”
After Lamar didn’t get to play earlier this season, the Silver Foxes (2-1) have played three weeks in a row. And although Dillon is a larger program, Wilkes simply wants his team to keep playing.
“It’s a non-region game, and we want to win all our games. But even if you lose, you can learn a lot from playing a team like that,” Wilkes said. “It can show you what your weaknesses are, and that could help us in the playoffs. We know that as good as Dillon is, there are good teams in Class A, too, that can cause us the same problems that Dillon may be able to cause on Friday night.”
Nemo Squire will be one key player for the Wildcats tonight. He has 239 yards and seven touchdowns in two games.
“Really, the most impressive thing about Nemo is his leadership off the field,” Roller said of Squire, an East Carolina commit. “I went into the laundry room to wash practice gear, and he was the last kid to leave the locker room, and he was in there sweeping and cleaning the locker room after the kids had gone home. Aside from being a good football player, his leadership and his character are just as impressive.”
On Lamar’s side is a player who has proved he can do it all: Pat Anderson, who has 643 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in three games.
“He can score in just so many ways,” Wilkes said of Anderson, who also has three receiving touchdowns, as well as one on a punt return. “He can kind of do it all, and he can score quickly. He runs hard, and he plays hard. He’s not afraid of anybody, and he’s a smart player. He has a ton of experience.”
After this game, the teams will return to their classifications and resume their quests for championships.
“We have a work mentality,” Roller said. “Football is developmental. It’s not from week to week, you have to prepare and practice each day during each week in order to get to where you want to be at the end of the season.”