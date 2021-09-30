Lamar to host Dillon in clash of state football powers

“It’s a non-region game, and we want to win all our games. But even if you lose, you can learn a lot from playing a team like that,” Wilkes said. “It can show you what your weaknesses are, and that could help us in the playoffs. We know that as good as Dillon is, there are good teams in Class A, too, that can cause us the same problems that Dillon may be able to cause on Friday night.”

Nemo Squire will be one key player for the Wildcats tonight. He has 239 yards and seven touchdowns in two games.

“Really, the most impressive thing about Nemo is his leadership off the field,” Roller said of Squire, an East Carolina commit. “I went into the laundry room to wash practice gear, and he was the last kid to leave the locker room, and he was in there sweeping and cleaning the locker room after the kids had gone home. Aside from being a good football player, his leadership and his character are just as impressive.”

On Lamar’s side is a player who has proved he can do it all: Pat Anderson, who has 643 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in three games.