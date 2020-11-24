Lamar visits Southside Christian on Friday to decide Class A, upper-state crown

“(Higgins and Dolford) try to take the top off of a defense,” Wilkes said. “It’s going to be hard to game plan against them. How deep do you have to play your defensive backs to keep them from getting over the top of you? As for defenses that have tried to cover them one-on-one, for anybody that has tried, it hasn’t gone well. And that’s a credit to those two. They’re extremely athletic and fast.”

But the Silver Foxes can still run the football effectively with Dolford and Rashad Johnson.

Wilkes, meanwhile, is no stranger to this part of the year. He was a member of two Cheraw state championship teams, and he coached C.E. Murray to the 2016 Class A, lower-state final.

After not getting to coach on this week the previous two years, Wilkes certainly missed it.

“It means a ton,” Wilkes said. “I didn’t even play in the state championship game with Cheraw when I was in the ninth grade. But as a coach, there’s so much more that goes into it. As a player, you play your role on the team, and it’s always important. Everybody is important.