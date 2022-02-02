Lamar's Anderson signs with S.C. State

From staff reports
LAMAR, S.C. − Lamar defensive back Patrick Anderson signed to play football at South Carolina State.
He hopes to follow in the footsteps of other Silver Fox alumni like Decobie Durant and Jeblonski Green.
“It feels good to sign,” Anderson said. “It’s a great opportunity to go to South Carolina State because they look for players out of Lamar. This also means a lot because of people like (Durant and Green), who motivate us to keep going, that we can make it out.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!