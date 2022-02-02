 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lamar's Anderson signs with S.C. State
Lamar's Anderson signs with S.C. State

Southside Christian at Lamar

Lamar’s Patrick Anderson (2) runs the ball during Friday’s matchup against Southside Christian.

 ANDREW BOARDWINE/ SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

LAMAR, S.C. − Lamar defensive back Patrick Anderson signed to play football at South Carolina State.

He hopes to follow in the footsteps of other Silver Fox alumni like Decobie Durant and Jeblonski Green.

“It feels good to sign,” Anderson said. “It’s a great opportunity to go to South Carolina State because they look for players out of Lamar. This also means a lot because of people like (Durant and Green), who motivate us to keep going, that we can make it out.”

