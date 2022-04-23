Lamar's Decobie Durant never wavered en route to NFL Draft

LAMAR, S.C. – Decobie Durant says he won’t cry. His friends think otherwise.

Not that the former Lamar and South Carolina State star would mind, even if he does cry when he is picked in this year's NFL Draft. It’s OK to be emotional when dreams come true.

This dream, to reach football’s grandest level, is one Durant always had. Although that road might have appeared daunting at times, he never wavered.

Just as Durant never wavered while intercepting two Clemson passes in one game.

Just as he never wavered while becoming the defensive star in the Celebration Bowl against a team coached by one of the NFL’s greatest defenders, Deion Sanders.

And most importantly, he never wavered after his first year out of Lamar involved a shortened prep-school season and his gridiron future became uncertain.

Durant stayed true to his vision and pushed ahead as if nothing would stop him.

“I’m just a hard-working guy who’s got an amazing story,” Durant said.

WHEN DURANT WAS YOUNGER, his mother told him he was destined for sports stardom, but not for the reason one might think.

“My mom told me since I could pick up a ball, that’s when things were always looking good for me,” Durant said. “She said that I was one of those kids that never really watched cartoons. I just wanted to watch football, or anything else sports-related on TV.”

When Durant wasn’t watching sports on television, he was watching his older cousins play them. Michael, Markee and Marquais Hamlin were also former Lamar stars. Markee and Marquais also excelled at South Carolina State while winning MEAC championships. And Michael starred at Clemson before being drafted in 2009’s fifth round by the Dallas Cowboys.

“They’re mostly like my brothers; they’re the ones who molded me,” Durant said. “They are all brothers; they treated me like the baby brother of the group. Just going through rec football, I wanted to use all their numbers. Whatever they had, I wore. Each year, it was a different number.”

Durant wore No. 6 for Marquais, Nos. 1 and 11 for Markee. And, he wore one of the two numbers Michael wore.

“I never wore 25 (Michael’s Clemson number); but I used to wear No. 5 a lot,” Durant said of the latter, which Michael donned at Lamar and was retired by the Silver Foxes in 2009.

DURANT’S FRESHMAN YEAR AT LAMAR was in 2012, and he played for the only Lamar football coaches to win state titles: J.R. Boyd (2002-04) and Corey Fountain (2015, ’17). Durant played mostly in the secondary or behind center, but also was a receiver one season.

Fountain, who took over after Boyd retired, following the 2013 season, remembered Durant’s unselfishness after he was asked to play quarterback his senior year.

“He said, ‘Coach, I hadn’t played quarterback in a long time,’” said Fountain, now Clinton’s football coach. “But I told him I believed he could do it, and he just said he would do whatever the team needs. He was a great leader for us at quarterback. He was always the first on the field and the last off the field and the first to help a teammate out.”

Durant did more than help the Silver Foxes out. He helped guide them to the SCHSL’s Class A, Division II state championship. Jeblonski Green, who was with Durant on that 2015 state championship team, as well as this past season's Bulldog MEAC title squad, quickly saw how Durant never wavered in the clutch.

“I mean, he was really born for this moment,” Green said. “He really worked his behind off every day. Rarely are there days he takes a day off. Just seeing him and seeing how hard he works, and how determined he is, it just motivates everybody around him.”

To play college football, Durant needed an ACT score of 18 out of Lamar. His best score was 17, so he planned to continue his gridiron career one season at Columbia’s Palmetto Prep before moving on to a college.

Or, so he thought.

“There, our season was cut short, so I was back at home, like in November,” Durant recalled. “I understood there are going to be struggles at times.”

DURANT THEN TURNED HIS ATTENTION TO following a family football tradition to South Carolina State. He met with (Darlington native) Gerald Harrison, who is director of operations for the Bulldogs.

After sitting out the 2017 season, Durant elevated himself from preferred walk-on to scholarship player at the end of 2018's spring practice.

“I finally got a chance to be part of the team," Durant said. "From that point on, I turned heads from the time I stepped on the field.”

Durant remembered a promise he made to Harrison and Bulldogs coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough.

“I just had the mindset that I won’t be a waste of talent, and I’ve got to be a man of my word,” Durant said. “When I came to the campus and talked with them, I pretty much told them they wouldn’t regret giving me this opportunity to be a part of their team. And from then on, I felt like I stood 10 toes down on that and didn’t let them down.”

Case in point: Durant recorded 13 interceptions during his career.

“I checked all the boxes except earning the career interception record,” Durant said. “The record is 19, and I didn’t get 19.”

But what Durant did come away with is much heralded. He was a two-time All-American, first-team, all-MEAC selection three times, conference defensive player of the year and defensive MVP of December's Celebration Bowl.

AFTER THE CELEBRATION BOWL, DURANT left for Florida to train at House of Athlete, Tampa under Yo Murphy.

“He’s the best trainer I ever had,” Durant said.

That paid dividends on national television at the NFL Combine when Durant’s 40-yard dash was unofficially timed at 4.41 seconds.

Officially, it was 4.38.

Durant's hype only grew from there.

"I talked with the NFL Network the other day, live on TV, and a lot of people around the world heard my story to open up some eyes and inspire others to never lose hope," Durant said.

Durant was in Orangeburg on Friday, where he and the rest of the Bulldogs received their championship rings. But he will be back home in Lamar for Thursday’s first day of the draft.

Most draft projection sites have Durant being picked late Friday or early Saturday.

“It’s kind of hectic. But at the same time, I’m trying to manage it,” Durant said. “I’m really just being patient and embracing it.”

Durant said he has not only talked with Michael Hamlin about the draft process, but also past Lamar NFL players like John Abraham and B.J. Goodson.

“Michael said the process would be nerve-racking. And as it gets closer to draft day, the more crazy it’s going to get,” Durant said. “You’ve just got to be patient and control the moment. Be patient, and take the time to really embrace this moment.”

WHEN THAT PHONE CALL COMES from an NFL team, Durant will be the sixth Lamar native to play in the NFL.

“I’m very excited, knowing I come from a small town that only has one stoplight,” Durant said. “My high school graduating class was like 45 people. And everybody back home is supporting me. I’ve got a huge support system, and I love that I’m making everybody proud – especially the people that had the chance to play with me.”

Therefore, Durant is not too concerned when – or if – he gets drafted.

“Personally, I think I’ll be a steal in the draft,” Durant said. “And whoever takes a chance on me won’t regret doing that and having me as a part of their organization because they’ll be getting someone that will come in and change the game. I can go undrafted; it doesn’t even matter.”

All the while, Durant is trying to just take a deep breath.

“The thought of being drafted has not hit me yet,” Durant said. “I don’t even think the Celebration Bowl has really hit me, that we won that. I talk about going through this process right now, but it hasn’t hit me yet. My agent said it’ll probably hit me when my name is called.”

When it is, this amazing story Durant will continue to be told.

“It’s just amazing to see his progress; he went the long route,” Fountain said. “He didn’t go the short route. He never wavered. He always knew what his goals were, and what the process was, and he committed to that process. It has just been awesome to see his development, and I’m really proud to see what he has accomplished.”

