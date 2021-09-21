 Skip to main content
Lane Harvey tabbed Florence Flamingos head coach
Coastal Plain League

Lane Harvey tabbed Florence Flamingos head coach

FLORENCE, S.C. – Lane Harvey has been selected as head coach of the Florence Flamingos, president Cameron Kovach announced Tuesday afternoon.

“We are thrilled that Lane has accepted our head coaching position,” Kovach said. “He has great experience in our league and the ability to recruit top-level players for our organization. I’m excited to see the type of team he puts on the field for us next summer.”

Harvey joins the Flamingos after spending the last two summers in the Coastal Plain League. He was an assistant coach at Holly Springs last season and served as an assistant in Macon during the 2020 campaign.

Outside of the summer season, Harvey serves as a graduate assistant coach at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.

18_HarveryLane.jpg

Harvey

 WASHBURN UNIVERSITY
