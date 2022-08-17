Latta hopes to thrive on youth

LATTA, S.C. – The Latta Vikings are a year older. That means they are more experienced.

Those two factors could be huge building blocks for this season, according to coach Brandon Iseman.

“We had a young group of sophomores last year who took a lot of lumps and took it on the chin a lot,” said Iseman, whose team was 1-9. “We hope to be in a better position to maybe give some this year, instead.”

OFFENSE

One position particularly experienced is at quarterback with third-year starter, Kartrell Townsend.

“(Townsend) has started for us since he’s been a freshman,” said Iseman, who played prep football at West Florence. “He is really experienced and has a lot of game reps, and he’s the guy we’re definitely relying on.”

That’s for good reason.

“Physically, he has improved and gotten older and getting bigger in the weight room,” Iseman said of Townsend, who passed for 885 yards and rushed for 344 more last year. “But I think it’s his understanding of the game and improved leadership abilities and qualities that are starting to come out.”

While Holden Matthews and Jamarion Jones will be at running back, the big-time playmaker is expected to be Purnell Legette

“He’s a dynamic player,” Iseman said. "He’s a kid we’d like to get matched one-on-one with a defender. He’s a guy we want to stretch the field with, with him being 6-1. He jumps well and high-points the ball well. He can go up vertically and get it. You want him to be that home-run guy; he can put points on the board for you very quickly.”

On the offensive line, the Vikings return three seniors that started last year: center Eli Bailey, offensive tackle Warren McDowell, offensive guard Jackson Gardner.

DEFENSE

Senior defensive tackle Justin Stutler (6-3, 304 pounds) will anchor the line, as he has done for quite some time.

“He does everything well,” Iseman said. “He’s a power-five recruit. He was all-state, played in the (Schutt Junior Showcase) last year. He’s really explosive off the ball with his size and speed and athleticism. He’s a dominant kid. He’s a kid when he gets off the bus, he looks different than anybody else.”

At linebacker, Matthews and Jones will team with Dorian Griffin.

“(Matthews and Jones) are very solid, knowledgeable and experienced kids,” Iseman said. “Jamarion is an explosive kid at that position, and we feel really good about the group. It’s an experienced and athletic group. I feel good about it as a whole.”

And at secondary, Townsend will be the anchor at safety.

“I don’t know if it’s as much his ability to be a playmaker as it is his desire to be a playmaker,” Iseman said. “He’s a guy who wants the ball in his hands on both sides of the ball. He’s not a guy who just hands off at quarterback all the time. His ‘want to’ out there makes him a player we count on.”

Mervin Thompson is also expected to be key.

“(Thompson) gained experience for the first time last year, and his knowledge is so much more, and the game has slowed down for him,” Iseman said.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Everything is in flux with the Vikings’ kicking game.

“You can put a question mark there,” Iseman said. “We graduated a kid last year, and we have a young kid who came out and he’s a sophomore (Connelly Daily). He’s a young kid with a good leg, so we’re breaking him in and getting him used to playing football. He’s a soccer kid.”

Stutler will likely be the punter.