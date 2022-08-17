FLORENCE, S.C. -- Latta's football game at Mullins has been postponed from Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday.
featured top story
Latta-Mullins football game rescheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday
- FROM STAFF REPORTS
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Darren Lloyd's biology class had just ended, where dissection is a common occurrence. The West Florence running back also wa…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate returns to Charleston Southern’s Buccaneer Field, where its 2021 season ended with a SCISA Class 3A state …
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Four-time defending, SCISA Class A champion Thomas Heyward won 56-48 Saturday against Trinity Collegiate, last year’s…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Trinity Collegiate girls repeated as champions of the FTC High School Tournament with wins over Clover, Charlotte Provid…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The annual Big Spur/247 Sports University of South Carolina Pre-Season Football Report Luncheon with Tony Morrell will be he…
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Johnsonville coach Ken Cribb has a blueprint for success that produced five region championships, four unbeaten regular s…
RICHMOND, Va. — Kevin Harvick may be stamping himself as the man to beat in NASCAR.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- On Sunday, the South Florence girls' tennis team finished first in the Back Draw at the FTC High School Tournament. The Brui…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Terry McKithen, who scored four touchdowns in last year’s 42-33 win over Lexington, has graduated from West Florence. But the…