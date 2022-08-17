 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Latta-Mullins football game rescheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Latta's football game at Mullins has been postponed from Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday.

football stock art logo
http://cliparting.com
0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA avoids scheduling games on Election Day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert