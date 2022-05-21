Latta softball wins 2A lower state championship

LATTA, S.C. − It's a wonder Latta had energy to celebrate.

Hosting Buford in Friday's final round of the Class 2A, lower state finals, coach Jenny Melton's Vikings had to counter every big Yellow Jacket hit.

Every big pitch.

Every big play.

All Latta had to do Friday was win one game in the double-elimination bracket. But Buford made sure it was two, winning 6-3 in the first contest to force the second into extra innings.

When all was said and done, Latta emerged from that final game with a 9-7 victory and the program's first lower state championship since 2019.

"I just don't know what to say; I don't know how to feel. I'm shocked," Melton said. "The first game, we struggled. But our players were determined; they don't quit. They just kept pushing and they came back. And, they did it."

After the second game's score was knotted at 6 in the ninth inning, umpires had no choice but to implement the international tiebreaker (starting with a runner on second). Then, Latta once again showed why it has a 26-2 record.

"I told them, 'You've got to find a way,'" Melton said. "That's been our goal, what we've been pushing: Find a way. You've got to find a way to first. If you get to first, we'll help send you around."

Latta's first batter in the top of the seventh, Jena Stutler, hit an RBI double for a 7-6 lead. Averi Lovell and Elizabeth Brown followed with RBI singles, and the road to the finals became much clearer.

Maddie Berry, who took over in Game 1 for starting pitcher Jayla Jackson and went the rest of the evening, gave up an RBI single to Emma Timmons in the bottom half. But she then retired the next three batters to seal the lower-state championship.

After the Yellow Jackets' Briana Vincent grounded to Stutler for the game's final put-out at first, the Vikings could leap and jump to an extent. But mostly, they just embraced and leaned into each other in the same way championship teams do at this time of year.

In Game 1, Buford snapped a 2-2 score by scoring three in the second. Summer Morgan reached on an error, and Aspen King added a two-run single to account for what would be the final margin. Winning pitcher Caroline Plyler struck out four against the Vikings, who stranded eight on base.

Buford was Game 2's home team, and Latta – which won 8-2 against Buford in the lower-state bracket's second round – scored three in the top of the first. Stutler scored on a wild pitch; Lovell brought home the next run on a bunt single, and Elizabeth Brown made it 3-0 on a sacrifice fly.

The Yellow Jackets responded in the bottom half in a big way, scoring twice before the Vikings could record an out. Then, with two outs, Buford scored two runs on an error and took a 4-3 lead.

Latta struck right back in the second, tying it with an RBI single by Jackson.

The game continued to go back and forth, as a Katelyn Johnson single brought Lovell home for a 5-4 Latta advantage in the third. But Buford scored on an error, and it was tied again.

In top of the seventh, the Vikings took another lead, 6-5, on a Lovell single. Then, with one out in the bottom half, Vincent's RBI single tied it at 6.

Berry regrouped, striking out the next two batters to end the threat.

Then came the ninth inning and the final out.

Then, Latta's celebration.

And next, most important, the Vikings prepare for Monday's Game 1 of the state finals against Gray Collegiate as they chase the program's third state championship (the others were won in 2015 and '17 under then-coach Stephanie Ard, who is now principal at Latta Middle School). Game 2 is Wednesday at Gray Collegiate. And Game 3 (if necessary) will be at a neutral site.

Melton was promoted to coach in 2020, but the pandemic prevented her from having a full season. Last year, she became a mother and was out for eight weeks on maternity leave.

This is her first full season as Latta's coach, and what a memorable one it has been.

"I couldn't ask for a better group of girls. This has been kind of humbling," she said. I never thought I'd see this. But I never underestimated them. What did I do to deserve being their coach?"

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.