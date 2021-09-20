Latta's Brenna Miller wins women's Florence Amateur

FLORENCE, S.C. – Since Latta High School only has a boys’ golf team, Brenna Miller has to wait until the spring to hit the links for the Vikings.

The senior is still making the most of her fall by winning the women’s championship Sunday in the Florence Amateur at Traces Golf Club. She defeated last year’s champion, Catherine Shealy, by birdieing the first playoff hole.

What makes Miller’s feat all the more impressive is she won it after bogeying the 17th hole, and triple-bogeying the 18th, enabling Shealy to tie her and force the playoff.

“I just took a break after that and went outside for probably 10 minutes and listened to music on my earphones while putting on the putting green and kind of relaxing,” Miller said.

That gave Miller just the change in mindset she needed.

“While listening to the music, I wasn’t worried about the technique or trying to do a bunch of practice swings,” she said. “I just went up to the tee box after that, not really thinking about anything. I was just doing my routine. Then, I just had a confidence in myself and trusted myself to play the hole.”

