Latta's Brenna Miller wins women's Florence Amateur

FLORENCE, S.C. – Since Latta High School only has a boys’ golf team, Brenna Miller has to wait until the spring to hit the links for the Vikings.
The senior is still making the most of her fall by winning the women’s championship Sunday in the Florence Amateur at Traces Golf Club. She defeated last year’s champion, Catherine Shealy, by birdieing the first playoff hole.
What makes Miller’s feat all the more impressive is she won it after bogeying the 17th hole, and triple-bogeying the 18th, enabling Shealy to tie her and force the playoff.
“I just took a break after that and went outside for probably 10 minutes and listened to music on my earphones while putting on the putting green and kind of relaxing,” Miller said.
That gave Miller just the change in mindset she needed.
“While listening to the music, I wasn’t worried about the technique or trying to do a bunch of practice swings,” she said. “I just went up to the tee box after that, not really thinking about anything. I was just doing my routine. Then, I just had a confidence in myself and trusted myself to play the hole.”
On the par-4 playoff hole, Miller knew she hit a great second shot. She just wasn’t sure how good it was until she found her ball on the green, three feet from the hole.
“That was probably the most nerve-racking three-foot putt I had ever attempted,” Miller said. “But I didn’t want to go to a second playoff hole; that would have been even more nerve racking. So, I was happy to end it right there.”
Miller and Shealy were tied for second with a 73 after Saturday’s first round, trailing Lisa Lee by one. After Miller and Shealy separated themselves, they built toward their dramatic finish.
“I went to church to celebrate,” Miller said.
Since July in the South Carolina Junior Golf Association, Miller has won two girls’ chapter events (both in Myrtle Beach) and was second in the Tommy Cuthbert All-Stars.
Her search for a college golf scholarship, meanwhile, is ongoing.
“I’m looking at places to play college golf, and I want to find a place where I fit in, but I haven’t found it yet,” Miller said.