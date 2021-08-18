FLORENCE, S.C. — Former Wilson High School star Lawrence Timmons won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers. One of his most recent great plays, however, was donating $500,000 to the Tigers to go toward Tiger Stadium.

As a result, the Tigers honored him with the “Lawrence Timmons Fieldhouse.”

“This is the least we could do, to name this after him, in honor of him for his generosity for not forgetting where he came from,” Wilson athletic director Derrick McQueen said.

As a result, the home team will have a bigger locker room. The visiting team will have more semblance of a locker room. Even the officials will have one.

But other parts of the fieldhouse are expected to serve for even more purposes.

Among other advantages are rooms where uniforms can be washed, rooms for trainers to do their taping sessions on the athletes, a coaches’ conference room with a huge television, as well as that long-desired locker room for the officials.

Although Wilson received a $500,000 donation from Timmons, McQueen said Florence One Schools’ stadiums and locker rooms will still basically look the same.

Speaking of the stadium, Wilson’s jamboree was scheduled to be held at Memorial Stadium because there is still work to be done on the track.

Meanwhile, McQueen marvels that the long-desired on-campus stadium is here.

“This is my 10th year in the district, and I heard all these past years this wasn’t possible and that we could never do this,” McQueen said. “And to have (superintendent Richard O’Malley) and current board members make this possible, man, it’s breathtaking.”

First-year Wilson coach Rodney Mooney agrees.

As a head coach, I’m excited to come into a place that’s committed to athletics and is committed to the young people,” Mooney said.

