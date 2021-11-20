Lee Academy loses in SCISA Class A state football final

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – Lee Academy's football team played in its fourth SCISA state championship in the past seven years. After Saturday’s 35-13 loss to Thomas Heyward in this year’s Class A final, Cavaliers coach David Rankin’s team continues the search for its first state championship since 2015.

“Hats off to them. They blocked and tackled better than us; that’s all I can say,” Rankin said of the Rebels, who won their fourth consecutive championship.

Early in the first quarter, Thomas Heyward set the tone with a 73-yard touchdown by Anthony Fripp. After a Tony O’Banner touchdown, the Cavaliers got on the board, taking advantage of a Rebel penalty with a 1-yard touchdown run by Hampton Gaskins to get within 14-8.

But Thomas Heyward responded and pulled back away for good, leading 28-7 at halftime. The Rebels made it 35-7 with Tony O’Brien’s 48-yard run.

The Cavaliers’ final touchdown was scored by a familiar face to the program, from the time he was the team’s ball boy: Drew Nix, Rankin’s grandson. Nix went around end for 29 yards and into the end zone.

At game’s end, Rankin was not about to show any disappointment, especially after his team started this season 1-4.