Lloyd's late bucket helps West boys hold off Marlboro County in Pepsi Carolina Classic

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence boys' coach Kevin Robinson's satisfaction was equaled only by relief after his Knights won 55-54 over Marlboro County in Tuesday's first round of the Pepsi Carolina Classic at South Florence High School.
Darren Lloyd's running jumper with 25 seconds left finally gave Robinson's Knights the lead for good, and they held on to stay in the winner's bracket. West (10-2) advances to Wednesday's 7 p.m. tournament semifinal at South Florence and will face the Bruins, who won 55-42 over Lake City.
"I think the difference was we kept our poise in that fourth quarter when the gym was going crazy and things weren't going our way," Robinson said. "My kids kept their poise and stuck with the system. And, that was the difference."
West, which won 57-44 over the Bulldogs in November's Turkey Shootout, appeared early to once again cruise to that kind of victory.
But this time, the reigning Class 3A state champion Bulldogs would have none of it. After trailing 31-16 at halftime, Marlboro County stormed back with a 25-13 third quarter with a lot of help from Keyon Adams, who scored 14 of his game-high 19 points during that time.
With 1:50 left in the game, Marlboro tied it at 51 with an inside bucket by Braylon Barfield. After a West turnover, the Knights' Avion McBride stole it right back and added two free throws for a 53-51 advantage.
Then, following Marlboro's Caleb Brown tying it at 53 with just over a minute left, the ball worked its way to Lloyd, who made his clutch basket to give the Knights a 55-53 advantage.
"Darren Lloyd, big-time shot," Robinson said. "That really kind of got us back to where we wanted to be."
With 13 seconds left, the Bulldogs had a chance to tie it at the foul line. But Brown made one of two, and West then ran out the clock.
"I don't expect all the wins to be pretty," Robinson said. "Sometimes, you've got to take the ugly wins. A 'W' is a 'W' at the end of the day."
Deuce Hudson led West with 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. He was followed by Lloyd with 12 points and four steals, and McBride with 11.
WF;15;16;13;11--55
MC;6;10;25;13--54
WEST FLORENCE (55)
Deuce Hudson 13, Bruce 8, Darren Lloyd 12, Graves 6, Smalls 5, Avion McBride 11.
MARLBORO COUNTY (54)
Keyon Adams 19, Dixon 4, Brown 5, Bethea 2, Barfield 5, Leviner 8, N. Adams 5, Bostic 6.
