Lloyd's late bucket helps West boys hold off Marlboro County in Pepsi Carolina Classic

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence boys' coach Kevin Robinson's satisfaction was equaled only by relief after his Knights won 55-54 over Marlboro County in Tuesday's first round of the Pepsi Carolina Classic at South Florence High School.

Darren Lloyd's running jumper with 25 seconds left finally gave Robinson's Knights the lead for good, and they held on to stay in the winner's bracket. West (10-2) advances to Wednesday's 7 p.m. tournament semifinal at South Florence and will face the Bruins, who won 55-42 over Lake City.

"I think the difference was we kept our poise in that fourth quarter when the gym was going crazy and things weren't going our way," Robinson said. "My kids kept their poise and stuck with the system. And, that was the difference."

West, which won 57-44 over the Bulldogs in November's Turkey Shootout, appeared early to once again cruise to that kind of victory.

But this time, the reigning Class 3A state champion Bulldogs would have none of it. After trailing 31-16 at halftime, Marlboro County stormed back with a 25-13 third quarter with a lot of help from Keyon Adams, who scored 14 of his game-high 19 points during that time.