LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP; FMU golf set for final fall event

FLORENCE, S.C. – For the second and final stop of the abbreviated fall slate, Francis Marion's golf team will make its way to Statesboro, Ga., for the Bash in the 'Boro at the Georgia Southern University Course on Monday and Tuesday.
FMU coach Mark Gaynor will be bringing the same six Patriots to compete at the final event of the shortened fall season as he did for the opener this past week: Senior John Burghardt, sophomores Casper Kennedy and Mitchell Vance, and juniors McClure Thompson, Grainger Howle, and Grant Sellers.
Kennedy is coming off a hot start to the 2020-21 season where he shot 69, 3 under par tying his career low round, and led the team with eight birdies at The Invitational at The Grove. Burghardt will look to improve upon his No. 333 ranking in the PGA University rankings this week, while Thompson, Howle, Sellers, and Vance hope to finish the fall slate on a strong note after helping the Patriots get a Top-10 finish in the season opener.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Mixon, Harris
lead Patriots
CONWAY, S.C. – Freshman Pearson Mixon and junior Sarah Harris led Francis Marion men’s and women’s cross country teams on Friday in the Chanticleer Challenge.
An in-race injury left the FMU men with only four finishers so the Patriots did not score, while the Francis Marion women placed third. Mixon, running his first collegiate 8,000-meter race, finished 10th in a time of 31:51.6. The Florence native is a product of West Florence High School.
FMU junior Christian England, who led FMU in its first two races of 2020, placed 11th in a time of 33:11.2, while freshmen Gabriel Mosley (43:28.2) and Coleman Nance (49:27.3) finished 12th and 13th respectively. Harris, a native of Timmonsville and a graduate of The King’s Academy, finished 14th after covering the 5K course in 24:26.1. She has been the lead FMU finisher in all three events this fall.
Sophomore Angela Kasitz was the next Patriot finisher as she placed 15th with a time of 25:06.1. Freshman Molly Moss, a Sumter native, crossed the finish line 17th in a time of 25:57.3, while freshmen Annalena Griffin (26:57.1) and Ina Marie Sullivan (30:13.0) were 18th and 20th respectively. Sullivan is a product of Hartsville High School.
E-SPORTS
Coker beats
Syracuse,
Wayland Baptist
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker defeated Syracuse in Open Division Hearthstone, before taking down Wayland Baptist in the NACE Overwatch Fall Cup Thursday night. Coker brought their Face Hunter, Pure Paladin and Resurrect Priest, while Syracuse brought Bomb Warrior, Secret Rogue and Control Priest.
