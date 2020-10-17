LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP; FMU golf set for final fall event

FLORENCE, S.C. – For the second and final stop of the abbreviated fall slate, Francis Marion's golf team will make its way to Statesboro, Ga., for the Bash in the 'Boro at the Georgia Southern University Course on Monday and Tuesday.

FMU coach Mark Gaynor will be bringing the same six Patriots to compete at the final event of the shortened fall season as he did for the opener this past week: Senior John Burghardt, sophomores Casper Kennedy and Mitchell Vance, and juniors McClure Thompson, Grainger Howle, and Grant Sellers.

Kennedy is coming off a hot start to the 2020-21 season where he shot 69, 3 under par tying his career low round, and led the team with eight birdies at The Invitational at The Grove. Burghardt will look to improve upon his No. 333 ranking in the PGA University rankings this week, while Thompson, Howle, Sellers, and Vance hope to finish the fall slate on a strong note after helping the Patriots get a Top-10 finish in the season opener.

