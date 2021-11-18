LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU volleyball's Baufield-Edwards named CC coach of the year

FLORENCE, S.C. − Four members of the Francis Marion University volleyball team have earned All-Conference honors from Conference Carolinas, while Patriot coach Lauren Baufield-Edwards has been chosen as the league’s Coach of the Year for 2021.
Sophomore setter Kaylee Gillespie garnered first-team recognition, while graduate student Kayla Arthur was named to the second-team and junior outside hitter Gracie Davis and sophomore outside hitter Lexi Albright were selected to the third team.
Baufield-Edwards, who gave birth to a son on Tuesday, led the Patriots to a 19-10 overall mark during the regular season and to the East Division championship with a 15-2 conference mark. FMU will face Emmanuel College (Ga.) in the conference tournament semifinals on Friday at 5 p.m. in Bristol, Tenn.
Francis Marion was picked to finish sixth in its inaugural season as a Conference Carolinas member according to the preseason coaches’ poll. Baufield-Edwards is in her fifth year heading the FMU program. The 19 victories is the highest win total in eight seasons.
This marks the seventh time a FMU volleyball coach has earned Coach of the Year accolades over the past 31 seasons, and the first since Paul MacDonald picked up Peach Belt Conference honors in 2013.
Gillespie, a native of Pickens, S.C., ranks third in the conference with 9.53 assists per set, while also averaging 2.89 digs per set. She has served 24 aces, posted 15 doubles-doubles, and with more than 2,300 set attempts, has committed only eight ball-handling errors.
Arthur, a native of Holly Springs, N.C., is averaging 1.99 kills per set with a .267 hitting percentage – ninth best in the conference. She has also recorded 24 service aces, 60 digs, and 44 total blocks. Her career totals include 964 kills, 424 digs, 200 total blocks, and 80 service aces in 128 matches.
Davis, who hails from Myrtle Beach, ranks ninth in the conference with a team-best 2.94 kills per set, while listing 24th in hitting percentage at .184. She is 14th in points per set (3.15) and has recorded 53 digs and 35 total blocks. During the final 13 regular-season matches, she produced double-figure kill totals 10 times.
Albright, a native of Easley, S.C., ranks 17th in the conference for digs per set (3.52), 19th in points per set (2.80), and 20th in kills per set (2.41). She owns a .154 hitting percentage, has served 30 aces, and recorded 22 total blocks and seven double-doubles. She leads FMU with 579 serve receptions and has a .929 reception percentage.
The four representatives was the most for any conference school on the All-Conference Team.
Gillespie is a product of Pickens High School, while Arthur graduated from Holly Springs High School, Davis from Myrtle Beach High School, and Albright from Powdersville High School.
Coker's Carson earns academic honor
GREENWOOD, Ind. - Coker University volleyball senior setter Ashley Carson has been named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District First Team for women's volleyball.
Carson played in all 26 matches for Coker this season, making five starts and appearing in 85 sets. Carson totaled seven kills, 321 assists, 20 service aces and 134 digs on the season for the Cobras. On Nov. 6 against Mars Hill, Carson became the seventh player in program history to record 1,000 career assists.
Over her academic career at Coker, she has received the D2 Athletics Directors Association (D2 ADA) Academic Achievement Award twice (2019-20, 2020-21) and been also been named to the South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll twice (2019-20, 2020-21). She also received the 2020-21 NCAA Division II Degree Completion Award.
This is Carson's second career Academic All-District selection, and also her second consecutive selection.