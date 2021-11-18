LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU volleyball's Baufield-Edwards named CC coach of the year

FLORENCE, S.C. − Four members of the Francis Marion University volleyball team have earned All-Conference honors from Conference Carolinas, while Patriot coach Lauren Baufield-Edwards has been chosen as the league’s Coach of the Year for 2021.

Sophomore setter Kaylee Gillespie garnered first-team recognition, while graduate student Kayla Arthur was named to the second-team and junior outside hitter Gracie Davis and sophomore outside hitter Lexi Albright were selected to the third team.

Baufield-Edwards, who gave birth to a son on Tuesday, led the Patriots to a 19-10 overall mark during the regular season and to the East Division championship with a 15-2 conference mark. FMU will face Emmanuel College (Ga.) in the conference tournament semifinals on Friday at 5 p.m. in Bristol, Tenn.

Francis Marion was picked to finish sixth in its inaugural season as a Conference Carolinas member according to the preseason coaches’ poll. Baufield-Edwards is in her fifth year heading the FMU program. The 19 victories is the highest win total in eight seasons.

This marks the seventh time a FMU volleyball coach has earned Coach of the Year accolades over the past 31 seasons, and the first since Paul MacDonald picked up Peach Belt Conference honors in 2013.