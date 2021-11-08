 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local tennis stars compete in SCHSL's individual state tournament
0 Comments
SCHSL Individual State Tournament

Local tennis stars compete in SCHSL's individual state tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — Local prep tennis stars were among those competing in Monday’s first day of the South Carolina High School League’s individual tournament at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.

South Florence’s Claire Nance lost 6-0, 6-2 in her first match to Socastee’s Brooke Rogers. Nance rebounded in the next match by winning 8-3 over Woodmont’s Reese Scroggins.

West Florence’s Kate Sansbury retired in the first set of her match against Wando’s Reese Frank due to injury.

Marion’s Mary Evelyn Skipper lost 6-0, 6-0 to Waccamaw’s Ansley-Aimee Flowers in her first match. From Hannah-Pamplico, Katelyn Fennell lost 7-5, 6-1 to Southside Christian’s Carolina Murphy in her first match.

And from the Governor’s School of Science and Math, Maggie Murrell lost 6-1, 6-2 to Chapman’s Westlyn Morris in her opening match.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert