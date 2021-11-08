Local tennis stars compete in SCHSL's individual state tournament

FLORENCE, S.C. — Local prep tennis stars were among those competing in Monday’s first day of the South Carolina High School League’s individual tournament at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.

South Florence’s Claire Nance lost 6-0, 6-2 in her first match to Socastee’s Brooke Rogers. Nance rebounded in the next match by winning 8-3 over Woodmont’s Reese Scroggins.

West Florence’s Kate Sansbury retired in the first set of her match against Wando’s Reese Frank due to injury.

Marion’s Mary Evelyn Skipper lost 6-0, 6-0 to Waccamaw’s Ansley-Aimee Flowers in her first match. From Hannah-Pamplico, Katelyn Fennell lost 7-5, 6-1 to Southside Christian’s Carolina Murphy in her first match.

And from the Governor’s School of Science and Math, Maggie Murrell lost 6-1, 6-2 to Chapman’s Westlyn Morris in her opening match.