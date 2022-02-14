Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl

Other than Matt Gay's 41-yard field goal later in the third quarter, it was all defense until the Rams' relentless drive to win it.

Energized from the outset, the crowd of 70,048 at the stadium that opened in 2020 roared to introductions of each team by The Rock. Then the Bengals fans, far louder than their Rams counterparts early on, got to rocking when Trey Hendrickson sacked Stafford, leading to a punt.

LA’s defense responded by holding on third and fourth downs with a yard to go at midfield. Ernest Jones knocked down a pass for Ja’Marr Chase to turn over the ball, and the excellent field position set up the first touchdown.

Beckham, who joined the Rams in Week 10 after being exiled from Cleveland, easily beat Mike Hilton on a corner pattern for the 17-yard score on third down. Then Beckham showed off his moonwalk in the end zone.

Kupp’s first touch, also on third down, was a short throw from Stafford he turned into a 20-yard gain when Jessie Bates III fanned on a tackle. That would not be the last whiff by the Bengals, and it cost them mightily at the end.