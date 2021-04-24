Lynch plays big role in South Florence baseball's win over Wilson

Teammate Mikey Morris, who reached on an error that second inning, then went to third on Lynch's single, and scored on another Wilson error. The Tigers had four errors by game's end.

After South Florence's J.R. Williams singled to start the third and stole second, he reached third on a wild pitch before scoring on Landon Brown's ground-rule double to give the Bruins their 3-0 advantage.

Wilson (3-9, 0-6), however, didn't go quietly.

Allen Kimmerlin singled, and courtesy runner Tylee Ford reached second on Ryver Rogers' sacrifice bunt before scoring on Harrison Muldrow's double. Muldrow himself then scored on an error and slid past Brown's tag at home plate to narrow the Bruins' lead to 3-2.

South, however, responded with a Brown single. Brown's courtesy runner, K.J. Andrews, then stole second and reached third on an error. He then scored on Morris' sacrifice single to account for the game's final run.

“I thought it was big for our guys to answer and get at least one run after they scored two,” Gray said. “I felt like that gave us a little lift, and Mason was able to finish it out for us.”

Wilson coach Micah Young, meanwhile, reflected upon what he thought was the difference.