Lynch plays big role in South Florence baseball's win over Wilson

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence pitcher Mason Lynch went the distance, striking out four, and drove in the game's first run as the Bruins won 4-2 Friday at Wilson.
Not to mention, Lynch picked off two Tiger baserunners first.
“The difference tonight was Mason Lynch. He threw a gem today,” said Kenny Gray, the Bruins’ coach whose team improved to 16-3 overall and 4-2 in Region 6-4A. “Our bats weren’t with us tonight; we didn’t do a good job of hitting the ball and getting runners in. But Mason really went out there and gutted it out, and I think he threw a good game for us.”
Lynch simply called it a team effort.
“I had my team behind me, mainly. I can’t do it without them,” Lynch said. “So I just really pitch for them. The more ground balls I have, the less of a pitch count. So I just go for my outfield and infield.”
The Bruins jumped out to a 3-0 lead. After Wilson stranded runners at second and third in the first inning, the Bruins took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second. With runners on second and third, Lynch beat out a high chopper, scoring Luke Miller.
“He got that infield hit, and I’m proud of him for that,” Gray said. “But on the mound, he was a bulldog tonight.”
Teammate Mikey Morris, who reached on an error that second inning, then went to third on Lynch's single, and scored on another Wilson error. The Tigers had four errors by game's end.
After South Florence's J.R. Williams singled to start the third and stole second, he reached third on a wild pitch before scoring on Landon Brown's ground-rule double to give the Bruins their 3-0 advantage.
Wilson (3-9, 0-6), however, didn't go quietly.
Allen Kimmerlin singled, and courtesy runner Tylee Ford reached second on Ryver Rogers' sacrifice bunt before scoring on Harrison Muldrow's double. Muldrow himself then scored on an error and slid past Brown's tag at home plate to narrow the Bruins' lead to 3-2.
South, however, responded with a Brown single. Brown's courtesy runner, K.J. Andrews, then stole second and reached third on an error. He then scored on Morris' sacrifice single to account for the game's final run.
“I thought it was big for our guys to answer and get at least one run after they scored two,” Gray said. “I felt like that gave us a little lift, and Mason was able to finish it out for us.”
Wilson coach Micah Young, meanwhile, reflected upon what he thought was the difference.
“We had some calls that could have gone either way. I’m not saying they were bad calls. But we had two calls at first, and I’m still not so sure on those throws to first,” Young said. “They were close, and I’ll leave it at that. I think they could have gone either way, and if any of that goes the other way, we’re probably sitting here 4-2 instead of losing 4-2. (South Florence) played well enough to win, obviously. But I felt we played a really good game, too. A couple of critical errors that we made definitely hurt us. But there were a couple of calls that could have gone either way, I think, that could have put us in the winner’s bracket. But that’s baseball, that’s how it goes.”
SF;021;010;0--4;6;2
W;000;020;0--2;7;4
WP -- Mason Lynch (7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 0 BB). LP -- Trent Blackmon (7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 2 BB).
LEADING HITTERS -- SF: Lynch 2-4, RBI; Brown 2-4, RBI; J.R. Williams 2-4. W: Dawson Young 2-4; Harrison Muldrow 1-3, 2B, RBI; Allen Kimmerlin 2-3; Deuce Perry 1-3, 2B.
RECORDS: W 3-9 overall, 0-6 Region 6-4A; SF 16-3, 4-2.